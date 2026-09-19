Toronto Argonauts clinch home playoff game with win over Elks

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The Toronto Argonauts have clinched a postseason berth and a home playoff game following a 24-19 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

Chad Kelly threw for 373 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win, which was sealed by an interception from Tarvarus McFadden in the final minute of the game.

The Argonauts can still finish as high as first in the East Division standings, though they currently trail the Montreal Alouettes by six points. Both teams have four regular-season games remaining, including one against each other in Week 21.

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By virtue of Saturday’s win, Toronto can finish no lower than second place in the East Division.

The Double Blue missed the playoffs in 2025 after finishing third in the East Division at 5-13. The club made the postseason the four seasons prior, winning two Grey Cups.

As has been previously reported, the Alouettes and Elks have clinched playoff berths, while the Ottawa Redblacks have been eliminated from postseason contention.

The Toronto Argonauts (8-6) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-6) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, September 25 with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.