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B.C. Lions

Mathieu Betts fined for non-football act against Riders, one other disciplined

Photo: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The Canadian Football League has disciplined two players for their conduct in Week 13, including two-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts.

The B.C. Lions’ defensive end was fined for committing a non-football act during his team’s 30-16 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. According to the league, he was found to have struck Saskatchewan offensive lineman Daniel Johnson. It is unclear when the incident occurred, as no penalty was assessed at the time.

Betts finished the game with only a single knockdown. He is currently tied for the CFL lead in sacks with seven through 10 games.

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Also fined this week was Montreal defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, who was accused of unnecessary roughness against Ottawa offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro. He was assessed a penalty for the act after an incompletion in the third quarter of the Alouettes’ 46-16 victory.

Johnson finished the game with one tackle and a batted pass.

The CFL’s department of health, safety, and integrity manages league discipline involving fines. The committee includes chief football officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

As per league policy, the league does not announce the dollar amount of fines, discipline related to dress code violations, discipline involving teams or staff, or discipline involving players who have been released. The maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement is half the value of a game cheque.

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