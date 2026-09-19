CFL fines three from Montreal Alouettes-B.C. Lions brawl

Photo Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

The Canadian Football League has levied more discipline stemming from last week’s chippy game between the Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions. The announcement was made on Saturday afternoon.

Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander has been fined for unnecessary roughness on B.C. defensive back Deontai Williams, while receiver Tyson Philpot was fined for taunting B.C. defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu and receiver Tyler Snead was fined for unnecessary roughness on B.C. defensive back Ronald Kent Jr.

The CFL’s department of health, safety, and integrity manages league discipline involving fines. The committee includes chief football officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

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As per league policy, the league does not announce the dollar amount of fines, discipline related to dress code violations, discipline involving teams or staff, or discipline involving players who have been released. The maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement is half the value of a game cheque.

There was previous discipline announced from the game, as B.C. defensive back Josh Hagerty was suspended two games for striking Montreal running back Liam Talbot. As first reported by 3DownNation on Wednesday, Talbot underwent season-ending surgery for an injury sustained as a result of the punches.

B.C. defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. and Montreal defensive back Don Callis were also both suspended for one game. Kent Jr. was suspended for inciting the brawl with a hit on Philpot, while Callis was suspended for leaving his team’s bench area and striking Williams.

Kent Jr. told 3DownNation postgame that he regretted his actions and had apologized to Philpot.

The Lions won the game 48-29. Alexander threw for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the loss, while Snead made four catches for 84 yards and one score, and Philpot made four catches for 57 yards and one score.

Callis served his suspension on Friday night when the Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 37-25. Hagerty and Kent Jr. will serve their respective suspensions when the Lions return from bye.