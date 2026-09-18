Kendall Randolph returns for Toronto Argonauts against Elks

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The Toronto Argonauts will have American offensive lineman Kendall Randolph back in the starting lineup when they host the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The team published its official depth chart on Friday.

The 27-year-old signed with the team in June following his release from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He started Toronto’s season-opening game at right tackle but has since missed 12 consecutive contests due to a knee injury.

The six-foot-five, 303-pound blocker started all 18 regular-season games for the Blue Bombers at right tackle in 2025. He signed with the team as a free agent in 2024 and played six regular-season games that same year. He had a previous stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

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The native of Madison, Ala. played collegiately at the University of Alabama, where he won a National Championship in 2020. He played 52 games with the Crimson Tide at guard, offensive tackle, and tight end.

Dymere Miller will make his first career start at slotback. He played one previous game this season as a returner, returning four kickoffs for 159 yards and four punts for 34 yards.

The 25-year-old had a stint with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2025, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with the team. The five-foot-eleven, 184-pound target finished his collegiate career at Rutgers University where he made 59 catches for 757 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games.

Toronto will also have Alex Teubner back in the starting lineup at weak-side linebacker. The 25-year-old native of Seaside, Ore. has made six defensive tackles and two special teams tackles this season.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound defender made one previous start this season but missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Cameron Judge, the team’s usual starting weak-side linebacker, remains on the six-game injured list.

Canadian receiver Tristan Ready has been promoted from the practice roster. This will be the Ottawa, Ont. native’s third career regular-season CFL game.

In corresponding moves, the Boatmen have taken American receiver Solomon Davis (practice roster), Canadian receiver Nolan Ulm (one-game injured list), American offensive lineman Rush Reimer (six-game injured list), and American defensive back Akili Arnold (reserve roster) off the active roster.

The Argonauts lost 42-12 when they played the Elks at Commonwealth Stadium in Week 11.

The Toronto Argonauts (7-6) will host the Edmonton Elks (10-3) at BMO Field on Saturday, September 19 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Elks dominated the Calgary Stampeders in the annual Labour Day Classic rematch, while the Argonauts beat Ottawa thanks to a walk-off field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or TSN 1050 in Toronto.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.