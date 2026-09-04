Montreal Alouettes become first CFL team to clinch playoff spot in 2026

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

The Montreal Alouettes have become the first team to punch their ticket to the 2026 CFL playoffs.

The Alouettes clinched a berth with a 37-30 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night, moving them to 10-2 on the season. Davis Alexander completed 35-of-34 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown in the victory, while Tyler Snead caught one major and ran another. Tyrice Beverette added a critical second-half pick-six, as they came back from nine points down.

Because Montreal holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, they can mathematically finish no worse than second place in the East Division. That also guarantees them a home playoff game at Percival Molson Stadium under the league’s current postseason format.

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The Alouettes have qualified for the playoffs every year since 2019. In 2025, the franchise finished second in the East, but notched victories over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats to earn a Grey Cup berth. They ultimately fell 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL title game.

Montreal last won the Grey Cup in 2023, when they defeated the Blue Bombers 28-24 on a last-second touchdown catch from Tyson Philpot. It marked the eighth championship in club history.

The Alouettes (10-2) will return to action on Saturday, September 12, when they travel to Vancouver for a rematch with the Lions (6-6)