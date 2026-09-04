Calgary Stampeders sign former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Collin Kornelson

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The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Collin Kornelson.

The 26-year-old was most recently a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, appearing in five regular-season games this year and recording two defensive tackles. He was released on August 12.

Kornelson was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2023 CFL Draft. He played nine regular-season games in 2025 and made three defensive tackles.

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The six-foot-two, 285-pound defender played collegiately at the University of Manitoba, where he earned a second-team U Sports All-Canadian selection in 2024. He attended St. Paul’s High School in Winnipeg.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-6) will host the Edmonton Elks (8-3) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 7, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Elks were on bye while the Stampeders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats thanks to a late touchdown run from Dedrick Mills.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 20 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.