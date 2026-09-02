Hamilton Tiger-Cats release Grey Cup-winner Jesse Mirco

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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released Global punter Jesse Mirco, the team announced on Wednesday.

The native of Fremantle, Australia signed with Steeltown in July. He remained on the practice roster throughout his tenure with the team.

The 29-year-old was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He played five regular-season games with the team as a rookie and punted 28 times for an average of 48.2 yards per attempt, helping Saskatchewan win the 112th Grey Cup.

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Mirco played collegiately at Vanderbilt University in 2024, where he played 13 games and led the SEC with a 48.0-yard punting average. He was named first-team All-SEC and an All-American honourable mention.

He previously played at Ohio State University, where he was named an All-Big Ten honourable mention.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-8) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-6) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 7 with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Argonauts squandered a 22-9 lead to lose to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost on a last-minute touchdown to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network.