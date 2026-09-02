Every U Sports football team’s best pro prospect: Canada West

Photo courtesy: Piper Sports Photography/Regina Rams

Every year, millions of fans across Canada set their weekly calendars with the gridiron, tuning in to watch their favourite CFL or NFL teams every single week. However, only a fraction of those same fans ever turn their attention to the place where so many of their favourite local players get developed.

U Sports football is the proving ground for future pros in this country; a grassroots system that punches far above its weight class. From perennial powerhouses to historic basement dwellers, almost every school has at least one athlete on their roster capable of competing with the very best.

With the 2026 season already underway, 3DownNation has embarked on an ambitious project to expose the talent hidden underneath our national noses. Over the next week, we’ll break down the top professional prospect at every program, regardless of their draft year, shining a light on budding second-years and established fourth-years alike.

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Today, we continue with the Canada West. Arguably the toughest and most balanced conference in the country, it counts current NFL players like Theo Benedet (UBC), Giovanni Manu (UBC), Deane Leonard (Calgary), and David Onyemata (Manitoba) amongst its alumni, as well as bona fide CFL stars like Tyson Philpot (Calgary), Jalen Philpot (Calgary), Carter O’Donnell (Alberta), Tevaughn Campbell (Regina), Nic Demski (Manitoba), Stavros Katsantonis (UBC), Nate Beauchemin (Calgary), and Patrick Neufeld (Saskatchewan).

This list was assembled in extensive consultation with U Sports coaches and CFL scouts. It is not intended to reflect the best players on every U Sports team right now, though in some cases it might. All of the selections are based on projections of future success at the next level, which requires specific measurables and attributes to be attainable. It should be considered a reflection of the current moment, with all players able to increase or decrease their stock based on subsequent performances and development.

Without further ado, here is every Canada West team’s top pro prospect. Our previous article on the OUA can be found here, and make sure to check back over the next few days for coverage of the AUS and the RSEQ.

University of British Columbia Thunderbirds: OL Caleb Cunningham, Class of 2028 (West Kelowna, B.C.)

The T-Birds have successfully sent three offensive linemen to the NFL in the Blake Nill era — Benedet, Manu, and Dakoda Shepley. While Cunningham is still young, he is already showing the potential to be the next man up. The six-foot-eight, 310-pound left tackle has a prototypical frame with long arms and impressive athleticism for his size. That stood out despite a down year for UBC in 2025, and earned him a first-team All-Canadian selection in just his second year. If the former Okanagan Sun standout takes another step forward this year, don’t be surprised if his name enters the J.P. Metras Trophy conversation.

Honourable mentions: DL Deacon Sterna, Class of 2028 (Calgary, Alta.) | REC Trey Montour, Class of 2028 (Ancaster, Ont.)

University of Calgary Dinos: REC Zion Grant, Class of 2029 (Pickering, Ont.)

Most athletes, even those who become elite prospects, suffer from some growing pains when adjusting from high school to university football. Not so for Grant, who exploded onto the scene as a first-year player in 2025 and ran away with the Canada West Rookie of the Year award. The six-foot-four, 185-pound target hauled in 37 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in his debut campaign, providing the Dinos with their most exciting weapon since the Philpot twins. While his quarterback-friendly size is the first thing that grabs your attention, Grant’s speed and ability to make people miss push him into elite prospect territory.

Honourable mentions: FB Evan Smith, Class of 2027 (Calgary, Alta.) | DL Sylvester Ibelo, Class of 2027 (Calgary, Alta.)

University of Alberta Golden Bears: DB Tanner McBride, Class of 2029 (Sturgeon County, Alta.)

Even avid U Sports fans may not be aware of McBride, but he won’t stay anonymous for much longer. After beginning his first season for the Golden Bears as a receiver — and hauling in a touchdown with his first-ever reception — the six-foot-two, 200-pound athlete flipped to defensive halfback and racked up 25 tackles, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and an interception. He’s expected to take on an even bigger role in year two, and has a droolworthy combination of size and speed that could be developed into something truly special. McBride projects as a future upper-round pick, similar to another freakish Alberta defensive back from a few years ago, Jake Taylor.

Honourable mentions: QB Christian Veilleux, Class of 2026 (Ottawa, Ont.) | REC Isaiah Edwards, Class of 2027 (White Rock, B.C.)

University of Regina Rams: REC Nicholas Sirleaf, Class of 2028 (Brooks, Alta.)

It doesn’t matter what stage of his career, Nicholas Sirleaf has always been that dude. The former CJFL All-Canadian with the Calgary Colts had an explosive second season with the Rams in 2025, catching 65 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. That earned the six-foot-two, 195-pound target second-team All-Canadian recognition, though he still hasn’t reached his pinnacle. No. 1 could move into the top 10 all-time in Rams receiving this year and will have at least one more season to impress, with his elite body control and lethal second gear making him a threat to produce in any area of the field.

Honourable mentions: OL Nnadozie Marendiukobianwa, Class of 2028 (Calgary, Alta.) | DB Max Polischuk, Class of 2027 (Regina, Sask.)

University of Saskatchewan Huskies: LB Jacob Goldstone, Class of 2028 (Milestone, Sask.)

Presidents’ Trophy winner Seth Hundeby rightfully sucked up much of the spotlight for the Huskies on their way to the Vanier Cup last year, but you might be surprised to learn that he wasn’t the team’s leading tackler. That distinction belonged to Goldstone, then in his second year, who put up 76 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, and two interceptions in 12 games. Standing at six-foot-three and 235 pounds, the Leboldus product is everything you’d want in a middle linebacker: big, fast, and physical with an instinctual nose for the ball. There may just be a blank plaque waiting for him on that trophy beside Hundeby’s before he is through.

Honourable mentions: OL Braiden Degroot, Class of 2029 (Winnipeg, Man.) | REC Dawson Lennea, Class of 2027 (Martensville, Sask.)

University of Manitoba Bisons: OL Sean Rowe, Class of 2027 (Winnipeg, Man.)

Rowe’s status as an elite offensive line prospect is no secret — the CFL recently named him as an honourable mention on the first edition of their Top 20 prospects list — but it certainly bears repeating. After all, he first won the Bisons’ starting left tackle job at 18 years of age, becoming the first true first-year player to ever be given that job by legendary head coach Brian Dobie in his 29 years at the helm. The six-foot-five, 315-pound blocker was named a first-team All-Canadian the next year as Manitoba pounded the rock down everybody’s throat in 2024. After a down year for the unit as a whole in 2025, he will return for a fourth year as a starter and could be a possible first-round pick in the upcoming CFL Draft, much like his former linemate, Giordano Vaccaro, was this year.

Honourable mentions: DL Lamar Goods, Class of 2027 (Fort McMurray, Alta.) | REC Mekhi Tyrell, Class of 2030 (Scarborough, Ont.)