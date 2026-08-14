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Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Dohnte Meyers draws NFL preseason praise after impromptu seven-hour drive to throw with Joe Burrow

Photo courtesy: Ryan Meyer/Cincinnati Bengals

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dohnte Meyers is impressing all the right people in his quest to make the Cincinnati Bengals.

After he drew praise from All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase for his performance in training camp this week, it was franchise quarterback Joe Burrow’s turn to deliver kudos after Thursday night’s 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions.

“81, Dohnte, looked really good. He’s looked good all camp,” the three-time Pro Bowler told reporters when asked who stood out to him in the first preseason game.

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“He’s had a great camp. He’s quick, shifty, understands what we’re trying to do. He played a lot in the CFL, so he comes over here and hasn’t played a lot in the NFL, but he’s got a lot of reps under his belt. He’s a guy that we’ve seen a lot out of.”

Meyers was the Bengals’ busiest target against Detroit, hauling in three catches for 29 yards. He also added one rushing attempt for 13 yards, making him the team leader in yards from scrimmage.

Head coach Zac Taylor, who briefly played in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, credited the 26-year-old’s experience north of the border as the reason he hasn’t looked out of place.

“He’s played in a lot of pro games. I don’t know how many exactly, but this isn’t foreign territory for him just because it’s the NFL,” Taylor said at the podium. “He’s been out of college. He’s played pro football, and played about how we expected him to play today.”

According to Burrow, there is another reason why Meyers has integrated himself into the receiver room so quickly. The Grey Cup champion has literally gone the extra mile in order to build chemistry with his quarterback and show his commitment to the team.

“Number one, he just loves ball. The week before training camp, I texted, and I was like, ‘Hey, are you in town?’ He’s like, ‘I can be.’ And I was like, ‘Can you be here tomorrow at 11?’ He’s like, “Yeah,'” Burrow recalled. “Come to find out, he drove from Atlanta that night to be there to throw the next day. That’s the kind of guy that he is.”

Meyers confirmed to ESPN1530 radio host Mike Petraglia in the locker room that he made the impromptu drive with no prior notice, hopping in the car for roughly seven and a half hours. That was no big deal in his view due to the magnitude of the opportunity presented.

“I used to drive to school, so if Joe Burrow wants to throw, I’m gonna be there to catch. That’s how it happened,” he chuckled.

“It’s a blessing. He’s a great leader, and for him to understand that people want to work with him, that’s something that you want to be modelled by your leader. Not to be recognized, but to understand that he’s not alone in that work ethic aspect.”

Meyers’ remarkable story has already begun to endear him to Bengals fans. A Division II standout at Delta State, the five-foot-11, 186-pound receiver was almost completely overlooked by the NFL coming out of college and worked as a DoorDash delivery driver before paying $100 to attend an open tryout for the Roughriders.

He made Saskatchewan’s roster as a rookie and appeared in four games, notching 24 receptions for 349 yards and one score. His production exploded in year two, as he caught 65 passes for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns to be named a West Division all-star.

Five NFL teams hosted Meyers for workouts during the offseason: the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Bengals, and Miami Dolphins. Cincinnati inked him to his first NFL contract, a decision that seems to look better every day. Still, Meyers won’t be distracted as praise stacks up.

“Honestly, I don’t really try to look at things in a totality aspect. I try to be grounded and take each day one at a time,” he said. “I don’t want to think of what I’ve done or try to look too much into the future, but I feel like today was able to be a competitive day. I feel like I was able to go out there and compete, and I feel like that’s just my job. To play football and play to the best of my abilities.”

The Bengals have two more preseason games remaining, both of which will be critical for Meyers. They play the Chicago Bears at home on Saturday, August 22, and finish their exhibition schedule on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 28.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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