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Edmonton Elks without Kenneth Logan Jr. against Argos

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks will be without one of their top defensive playmakers when they take on the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Strongside linebacker Kenneth Logan Jr. has been placed on the one-game injured list after he was unable to practice this week due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old has amassed 34 defensive tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble this season, and was recently named a mid-season CFL all-star by 3DownNation.

The Elks will make two changes to adjust to Logan’s absence. Kordell Jackson will bump down into the box to play strong-side linebacker, while rookie Terez Reid will take over as the boundary halfback.

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Also missing this week for Edmonton is defensive tackle Tomari Fox, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with an arm problem. The 25-year-old has notched eight defensive tackles and a sack this season.

Gavin Meyer will step into the starting lineup to replace Fox, while Carmine Bastone is set to join the rotation in his CFL debut.

Edmonton has also placed Canadian running back Isaiah Knight on the reserve roster for this game, with rookie Canadian offensive lineman Chris Pashula dressing for added depth up front.

The Edmonton Elks (6-3) will host the Toronto Argonauts (4-4) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 15, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts narrowly beat the Calgary Stampeders last week, while the Elks lost 48-30 against the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Graphic courtesy: Edmonton Elks

Today's Games Saturday, August 15

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