Connect with us

Ottawa Redblacks

Highest-paid linebacker A.J. Allen takes benching from Ottawa Redblacks in stride

AJ Allen
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Six months ago, the Ottawa Redblacks made A.J. Allen the highest-paid linebacker in the Canadian Football League.

One week ago, they benched him.

The move coincided with the firing of defensive coordinator William Fields, who was replaced by Jeff Reinebold. Allen wasn’t given any reason for the change, though it doesn’t appear he’s wasted any time feeling sorry for himself since he was told the news.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

“(Head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie) and Jeff made that decision, so that’s something I have to respect and continue onwards, and still understand I have a role to play in helping us win football games,'” Allen told 3DownNation on Thursday.

“At the end of the day, it’s just important to be a team player. I don’t think there was much explanation. It was kind of like, ‘Yo, this is what’s going to happen,’ and I’m a team player.”

The 28-year-old was one of the CFL’s most impactful defenders last season, recording 87 defensive tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles to help the Saskatchewan Roughriders win the 112th Grey Cup.

Allen made an iconic play in the West Final when he tackled Nathan Rourke short of the sticks on second down with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The B.C. Lions were forced to punt, which led to a game-winning Saskatchewan drive that was capped by a touchdown pass from Trevor Harris to Tommy Nield.

The native of Burlington, Ont. capitalized on the success, joining the Redblacks on a contract worth $240,000 in hard money for 2026. He is believed to be the highest-paid linebacker in the CFL’s salary cap era and is the third-highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Despite the big pay day, Allen didn’t get the chance to start against his former team last week.

The six-foot, 235-pound defender was benched in favour of Lucas Cormier, a fourth-year veteran out of Mount Allison University. The native of Sackville, N.B. played well in Allen’s place, notching nine defensive tackles, one interception, and one pass knockdown.

As per Pro Football Focus, Cormier played 65 defensive snaps in the game for Ottawa.

Allen played six.

“We just thought Lucas was playing good football,” said Dinwiddie. “Lucas is a different style of linebacker. He can play in the sky a little bit more, so we kind of adjusted our scheme to put Lucas out there.

“He had two great picks in practice this week, he’s been doing a great job, so that’s kind of what led to that. A.J. is a great box player. We still get him out on the field, but Lucas kind of took the next step, and that’s where we went with it.”

Allen is trying to do everything he can to help the Redblacks earn their first win of the season, even if it’s in a depth role.

“I’ve been trying to use my brain and help them watching film or if I have any advice technique-wise,” said Allen. “Instead of being out there, I can say, ‘Hey, I see this, this is what they’re trying to do, this is how we can take it away.’ Things like that.

“I can also maybe help with technique things. ‘This is how I think you can get there faster, this is where your eyes should be pre-play, post-play.’ In terms of the defence, that’s how I’m going to approach it.”

When asked if he regrets the way Ottawa chose to allocate its resources in free agency, Dinwiddie was non-committal.

“I don’t know about that,” he said. “In free agency, you try to build it right away — you’re trying to build a team, and teams have done that in this league. I would say maybe not as aggressive as signing players, and maybe hanging our hat on that we got some youth guys our scouting department had to go find us.

“Hindsight’s 20-20. That’s something you can look back on. Obviously, it just hasn’t worked out for us. We’re 0-8. We’re gonna have to look at that approach again next year, but we’re focused on this year.”

Despite the winless season and being benched, it doesn’t appear Allen has any remorse over his decision to sign in the nation’s capital.

“I don’t have regrets,” he said. “I tried my best to make the decision with the information I had at the time, so I can’t have regrets for doing what I think is right for me and mine. As a man or as anybody, it’s all you can do.”

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-8) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-4) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, August 14 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks suffered a 42-20 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week, while the Blue Bombers were on bye.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster and curling reporter for Rock Channel.

Today's Games Saturday, August 15

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Former Riders receiver Dohnte Meyers impresses Ja’Marr Chase at Cincinnati Bengals training camp

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers snap home losing skid, beat Ottawa Redblacks (& 11 other thoughts)

JC Abbott

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Dohnte Meyers draws NFL preseason praise after impromptu seven-hour drive to throw with Joe Burrow

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Ottawa Redblacks disrespect has gone too far

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions spook themselves, regain composure to knock off Stampeders (& 11 other thoughts)

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 11

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks without Kenneth Logan Jr. against Argos

Edmonton Elks

‘Bad business to second-guess’: Mark Kilam doesn’t regret third-and-one field goal in Edmonton Elks’ loss to Montreal

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders lost Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills, and a late lead to the B.C. Lions

Henry Burris

Calgary Stampeders

Hall of Fame CFL quarterback Henry Burris guest-coaching at University of Calgary training camp

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Dohnte Meyers draws NFL preseason praise after impromptu seven-hour drive to throw with Joe Burrow

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Star Thomas to debut at running back for Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 11

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers snap home losing skid, beat Ottawa Redblacks (& 11 other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation’s 2026 mid-season CFL all-stars

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Quavian White returns for Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Roughriders

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Ottawa Redblacks disrespect has gone too far

Jake Herslow

Toronto Argonauts

Jake Herslow to make season debut for Toronto Argonauts against Elks

Toronto Argonauts

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Nathan Rourke as an underdog? Back B.C. Lions in Calgary

RedblacksGen

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks set longest losing streak in modern CFL history

AJ Allen

Ottawa Redblacks

Highest-paid linebacker A.J. Allen takes benching from Ottawa Redblacks in stride

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation’s 2026 mid-season CFL awards

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sent message to CFL with win over Edmonton Elks

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash

Ottawa Redblacks

Grudge match confirmed: Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting Dru Brown against Ottawa Redblacks

Montreal Alouettes

Former CFL player Spencer Moore pleads guilty to intimate partner violence

Edmonton Elks

‘We’re past those dark days’: Edmonton Elks celebrate increased attendance after ‘ugly’ win

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ Darnell Sankey fined for hit that injured Toronto QB Chad Kelly

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions: Nathan Rourke going to miss ‘weeks rather than months’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘I don’t know who we are right now’: Brady Oliveira concerned Winnipeg Blue Bombers lack offensive identity

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RCMP: Riders’ Jayden Dalke drove wrong way before fatal crash, had alcohol and cannabis in vehicle

Chad Kelly

Betting News

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Chad Kelly complaints can lead to Toronto Argonauts cover

News

Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston meets with group behind Halifax stadium proposal

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks bring back Lewis Ward, add one other

Edmonton Elks

Mark Kilam dedicates Edmonton Elks’ victory to ‘CFL schedule makers’ after trio of short weeks

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not expected to miss time for Toronto Argonauts: report

Elks Fans Crowd Commonwealth

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories