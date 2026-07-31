Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

Photo: Timothy Matwey/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Edmonton Elks have opened sections of the upper bowl at Commonwealth Stadium for Saturday’s clash with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Tickets in three sections (S2 – U2) will officially go on sale at noon local time today, following a three-hour exclusive relocation window that will allow season-ticket holders who previously had seats in the upper bowl to move if they so choose. This marks the first time since 2023 that tickets in the upper bowl have been available for purchase by the general public.

The team indicated that they have already sold over 26,000 tickets for the West Division clash, with approximately 1,900 new tickets being sold each day. President Chris Morris told Edmonton Sports Talk earlier this week that preparations were being made to open the upper bowl only in the event that the team realistically believed a crowd of 32,000 was attainable. He also revealed that they expected between 3,000 and 4,000 walk-up ticket purchases on gameday, prompting the early announcement.

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Last season’s home clash between the Elks and Riders drew 30,053 fans, marking one of the high points of the year. The club expects that number to grow this year.

The upper bowl at Commonwealth was originally closed ahead of the 2024 season to enhance the gameday experience amidst drooping attendance. The average crowd in Edmonton last season fell to 19,050, representing a 7.1 percent drop year-over-year. Morris told 3DownNation this offseason that years of putrid football and resentment over organizational change had diminished the season-ticket base from over 20,000 a decade ago to just 7,000.

The Elks hit a new low to start the 2026 season, as just 14,664 fans showed up for their home opener in Week 3. The franchise’s on-field resurgence has since changed that narrative, as 20,020 fans were in attendance for a victory over the B.C. Lions in Week 7.

While a non-insignificant portion of Saturday’s gate will be wearing a different shade of green, the result is the same for Edmonton’s pocketbook. Morris has stated that an average attendance of just 20,000 would bring the franchise “close” to profitability. Anything in the 22,000 to 25,000 range could see them comfortably making money.

The Edmonton Elks (6-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 1, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Regina this past week, where Vincent Blanchard kicked a walk-off 57-yard game-winning field goal.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 880 CHED in Edmonton.