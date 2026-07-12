Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

Chad Kelly appears to have reached the end of his rope when it comes to the Toronto Argonauts’ nomadic existence in 2026.

The star quarterback opened up about the unique challenges his team is facing following Friday’s 30-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, attributing some of the team’s errors to a lack of energy due to their current situation.

“This is obviously something unprecedented. No professional team has had to do what we’re doing right now with five straight away games, back-to-back-to-back leaving the East to go West, and it’s not easy. It’s definitely not easy. I think we’ve got to dig down. We’ve got Hamilton next; that’s close by. We have to just make it happen. We’ve got to make it work,” Kelly told the media.

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“I hate to say it, we just keep figuring out a way to lose right now, and we’ve got to get on the winning end. But, like I said before, it’s not easy what we’re doing. We’re travelling so much every single day. Some guys are living in Toronto and driving an hour. This is something that’s very hard. It’s very hard from top to bottom, and we’re dealing with it, trying to make it the best we can work. It’s just what it is right now.”

The Argonauts have been unable to utilize their home stadium, BMO Field, this season due to the FIFA World Cup. Toronto played host to six matches at the venue, with the last occurring on July 2 when Portugal defeated Croatia in the Round of 32. However, the stadium remains unavailable while construction takes place to remove temporary stands.

Unlike the B.C. Lions, who erected a pop-up stadium in Kelowna in order to play two home games during their World Cup eviction from Vancouver, the Argonauts have elected to spend their first seven games entirely on the road. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the franchise’s ownership group, struck a deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats to place a “home” game in each of their stadiums, giving the team additional games in arguably the three toughest road venues in the CFL.

Because BMO Field also serves as the Argonauts’ practice field and main offices, day-to-day operations have been transplanted 86 kilometres away to the campus of the University of Guelph. Alumni Stadium, home of the Gryphons, hosted one preseason game for the team, but was not deemed to be worth expanding for regular-season action. That has left Toronto’s roster with a sizeable daily commute, with a cross-country plane ride as their weekly reward.

“Some people are driving an hour to work. Some people it takes two hours to get home from work. You’re not able to see your regular people, whether it’s your massage therapist, your chiropractor, getting a haircut, doing therapy outside of work,” Kelly explained.

“Instead of just rushing all the time, you can kind of plan your weeks out on the move when you’re back home. Not having to set things up and knowing the night before you’re about to leave the next morning, you’re packing. Staying in your bed the night before a game, having the right food. We’re eating Guelph’s food, and, obviously, it’s fantastic, but it’s also college food. Being a professional, we gotta do everything that professionals need to do. I know once we get to BMO, it’ll be different.”

After a bye in Week 1, the Argonauts have now played five consecutive road contests. They’ve won two of them, defeating Ottawa and upsetting Saskatchewan in their first fake “home” game. They’ll face two more trips to make it seven straight weeks on the road before a Week 9 bye. They will not return to BMO Field until Thursday, August 6.

Prior to the season, Toronto’s staff attempted to downplay the potential negative effects of this portion of the schedule, spinning it as a positive due to the added opportunities for team bonding. Head coach Mike Miller still believes it isn’t a major issue.

“We know what the schedule is coming in. As we said, I don’t care what field it is; just put the ball down and tell me what down it is,” he insisted. “Our guys are mentally tough. We’re proud of that. We continue to get closer as a team, which is what this has afforded us.”

According to Kelly, that toughness has been pushed to the brink, and players are anxious for their enforced homelessness to end.

“If we’re being honest, there’s a lot of guys, myself included, that are looking forward to getting back to BMO, but we have to get back to that 1-0 mentality,” he said. “It’s just being able to focus one play at a time, one day at a time, one snap at a time, and all the things will come to what we need it to be. We gotta just regroup, whether it’s taking an extra day to really think things over and figure things out, but it’s a whole process. It’s everybody.”

This week, at least, the journey will be a short one. The Argonauts will play their final “home away from home” game at Hamilton Stadium, which could allow some fans to make the trip up the QEW to combat the hordes in black and gold.

While Kelly acknowledged that the shorter road trip was a small relief, it isn’t a week off.

“Obviously, they’re no slouch either. They’re gonna bring the energy,” he stressed. “They have a great team and great coaches over there. We’re just gonna have to pick it up on all sides of the football and play complementary football. We’ve got to get back to that.”

Kickoff between the Argonauts (2-3) and Tiger-Cats is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, July 18.