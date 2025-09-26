B.C. Lions to play regular-season games in Kelowna during 2026 FIFA World Cup

The B.C. Lions will be taking their talents on the road when the world comes to Vancouver in 2026.

On Friday, the team announced that it will play a pair of regular-season games in Kelowna while BC Place is occupied by the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The games will take place in back-to-back weeks at the Apple Bowl, the home of the CJFL’s Okanagan Sun, which recently hosted a record crowd of 6,200 for a Canadian Premier League soccer game. The venue will be expanded to accommodate at least 17,500 fans on temporary bleachers for the CFL team’s stay, with a possible maximum capacity of approximately 20,000.

“The Lions are truly British Columbia’s team. It’s an exciting time for our franchise to bring two games to Kelowna for our great fans in the Okanagan,” Lions’ president Duane Vienneau said in a statement.

“The World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime event for Vancouver. Looking at all options, Touchdown Kelowna is the perfect fit. The Okanagan is home to a very passionate segment of the Lions fanbase, which makes us thrilled for the opportunity to bring two games to the region.”

Additionally, the Lions will return to Langford, a suburb of Victoria on Vancouver Island, for their home preseason game. Last year’s game, hosted at Rugby Canada’s Starlight Stadium, attracted a capacity crowd of over 6,000.

Exact dates and opponents for the games will be announced at a separate event in Kelowna in advance of the CFL schedule release. Lions season ticket holders will get priority for the right to attend all three games.

Vancouver is one of 16 North American cities set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven matches scheduled to be played at BC Place between June 13 and July 7. Those are expected to coincide with Weeks 2 through 5 of the CFL season, with the team anticipating a longer period of inaccessibility due to potential set-up and takedown requirements.

Kelowna, located four hours northwest of Vancouver, boasts the 20th largest metropolitan area in Canada and has a population of 165,907. Montreal Alouettes’ rookie Nate Beauchemin is the only current CFL player from the city, with notable former players including safety Taylor Loffler, two-way contributor Spencer McLennan, receiver Jay Christensen, and offensive lineman Chad Folk.

“We are thrilled to welcome the B.C. Lions to Kelowna for two games next season,” said mayor Tom Dyas.

“There is a passionate community of local football and Lions fans here in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan. As a world-class event-hosting city, Kelowna is ready to welcome the energy of Canadian football with Kelowna’s renowned hospitality. We’re excited for the events that will surround these games for a celebration of Canadian football that will have a positive impact on the economic prosperity and vibrancy of our community.”

The Lions made the announcement following the first quarter of their Week 17 game against the Toronto Argonauts, who will also be displaced next season due to World Cup games at BMO Field. Rather than transfer to a temporary venue, that franchise’s ownership group, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, have elected to play three home games on the road in 2026, with Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Hamilton adding an additional date to their season ticket packages.