Hamilton Tiger-Cats to induct Troy Davis into Wall of Honour

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will induct Troy Davis into the team’s Wall of Honour at Hamilton Stadium on October 9, the team announced on Wednesday.

The five-foot-eight, 190-pound ball-carrier played for the club from 2001 to 2005, rushing 1,053 times for 5,296 yards and 30 touchdowns. He earned two All-East Division selections, one All-CFL selection, and remains the team’s all-time leader in carries and rushing yards.

Davis had his best game in the Labour Day Classic in 2004 when he set a single-game franchise record with 233 rushing yards against the Toronto Argonauts. The game ended in a 30-30 tie.

“Troy Davis left a lasting mark on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats record book and on an entire generation of fans,” said Hamilton Sports Group CEO and managing partner Scott Mitchell in a statement.

“His accomplishments on the field, highlighted by one of the greatest rushing seasons in franchise history, make him incredibly deserving of this honour and permanent recognition on the Wall of Honour.”

The native of Miami, Fla. was traded to the Edmonton Football Team in 2005 and helped the Green and Gold win the Grey Cup that same year. He remained with the squad in 2006 before finishing his career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2007.

In total, Davis played 97 regular-season CFL games and recorded 6,739 rushing yards, 221 receptions for 1,668 yards, 55 kickoff returns for 1,184 yards, and scored 37 touchdowns. He spent three seasons with the New Orleans Saints prior to coming north.

Inductees for the Wall of Honour in Hamilton are selected by a committee with representatives from the Tiger-Cats, their alumni association, local media, and the TigerTown Council.

“Few players in franchise history carried the offence the way Troy Davis did,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats Alumni Association president Sandy Beveridge. “Week after week, he delivered with unbelievable toughness and consistency. He was a great teammate and the greatest running backs our organization has ever seen.”

Davis will be inductee No. 31 into the Wall of Honour. Previous inductees include Angelo Mosca, Garney Henley, and Danny McManus.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats opened training camp on May 10. The team lost 20-10 in its first preseason game against the Toronto Argonauts. Hamilton will finish the preseason against Toronto on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 4.

Hamilton recently selected Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Jonathan Denis with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding depth up front. The team’s other major offseason additions include quarterback Tre Ford, receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and linebacker Wynton McManis.

In 2025, the Tiger-Cats finished first in the East Division standings with an 11-7 record, though the team lost the East Final to the Montreal Alouettes.