Ryan Dinwiddie: Ottawa Redblacks starting QB job still for the taking

Photo courtesy: Montreal Alouettes

It appears the Ottawa Redblacks are still in the process of anointing their starting quarterback.

Ryan Dinwiddie, the team’s head coach and general manager, was asked on Tuesday if the starting role is Dru Brown’s to lose. The answer made it seem like the incumbent starter has yet to earn the job for Week 1.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s anybody’s to lose,” he told TSN 1200. “I think someone’s gotta take the job and that’s kind of what my focus is on right now.”

When Dinwiddie was hired from the Toronto Argonauts in November, he indicated he was comfortable with Brown being the team’s starter in 2026.

The two subsequently spent time together in the nation’s capital, getting to know one another and watching film. Dinwiddie seemed impressed with the veteran quarterback, saying he “picked things up rather quickly.” The 45-year-old became more effusive with his praise as the offseason progressed, saying Brown is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he’s well-protected in the pocket.

Brown restructured his contract with the Redblacks following an injury-plagued season that saw him complete 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,389 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He ranked eighth league-wide in passer rating and went 2-7 as a starter.

Jake Maier signed with the team in free agency after spending 2025 as the backup behind Trevor Harris with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He shone in last week’s preseason win over the Montreal Alouettes, completing 10-of-14 pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryson Barnes, a rookie out of Utah State, also played well in the game, completing eight-of-eight pass attempts for 109 yards and rushing twice for 15 yards and one score.

It appears all four quarterbacks, also including former Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan, will see the field when the team plays its preseason finale on Friday night at TD Place Stadium.

“They’ll all play. We’ll see how it’s going to play out,” said Dinwiddie. “Jake and Dru will probably play most of the first half, and then the younger guys in the second half. We’ll see how the flow is. We want to get some guys more reps — I thought Max didn’t get enough reps last week, so he’ll probably get more than Bryson.”

The Ottawa Redblacks opened training camp on May 10. The team won 27-12 in its first preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes. Ottawa will finish the preseason against Montreal on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 6.

Ottawa recently selected Purdue offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft and it appears he could be a day-one starter. The team’s other major offseason additions include quarterback Jake Maier, running back Greg Bell, linebacker A.J. Allen, and strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis.

In 2025, the Redblacks finished fourth in the East Division standings with a 4-14 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Ryan Dinwiddie was hired as the team’s head coach and general manager after the firing of Bob Dyce.