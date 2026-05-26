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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release disgruntled QB Terry Wilson

Photo: Gideon Mojica/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released veteran quarterback Terry Wilson from their suspended list. The move appeared on the CFL’s transactions wire on Tuesday and has been confirmed by a source to 3DownNation.

The 28-year-old recently left the Blue Bombers, resulting in him being placed on the suspended list. As a result of his release, he is now free to sign with any team.

The six-foot-three, 207-pound passer joined the team as a free agent in 2024 and dressed for 36 regular-season games in a depth role, completing 12-of-22 passes for 83 yards and one interception.

“He came to my office. We had a decent conversation,” head coach Mike O’Shea said recently regarding Wilson’s decision to leave the team. “It wasn’t short, it wasn’t overly long either, but it was enough to gather some information. He just felt it was time for him to go.”

Wilson split his collegiate career between the University of Oregon, University of Kentucky, University of New Mexico, and Garden City Community College. He started 31 combined games between the Wildcats and Lobos, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 4,501 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also carried the ball 307 times for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The native of Oklahoma City attended rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, appearing in six games and making one start.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened training camp on May 10. The team lost 31-27 in its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Winnipeg’s second preseason game is against the B.C. Lions on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

Winnipeg recently selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to the club’s pass rush. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

In 2025, the Blue Bombers finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.

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