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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Veteran QB Terry Wilson leaves Winnipeg Blue Bombers, added to suspended list

Photo: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

American quarterback Terry Wilson has been added to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ suspended list.

Wilson has left the team, sources told 3DownNation reporter John Hodge. The 28-year-old was entering his third season with the Bombers and expected to compete for the backup job. He had completed 12-of-22 passes for 83 yards and one interception in 36 career games.

The six-foot-three, 207-pound passer split his college career between the University of Oregon, the University of Kentucky, and the University of New Mexico, as well as a stop at Garden City Community College. He started 31 combined games between the Wildcats and Lobos, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 4,501 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also carried the ball 307 times for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wilson attended rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, appearing in six games and making one start.

Winnipeg listed Wilson as the third-string quarterback on their depth chart for Saturday’s preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, which was released on Friday morning. The team announced his suspension later in the day, leaving franchise QB Zach Collaros, Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma, and former UFL MVP Bryce Perkins as the only three passers on the roster.

Wilson is the second quarterback to depart from the Bombers’ training camp of their own volition in as many days. Former Auburn pivot Payton Thorne elected to leave the team on Thursday and was also added to the suspended list.

Saturday’s preseason game between the Bombers and Riders will be played at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

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