3DownNation’s top 25 2026 CFL Draft prospects

Edit: 3DownNation

The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft is set for Tuesday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT, and 3DownNation is the place to go for the most in-depth coverage and analysis of the day that shapes the future of every franchise.

Analysts J.C. Abbott and Ben Grant will be live on YouTube and Facebook for the entirety of the selection process, beginning as soon as the Ottawa Redblacks are on the clock. If written content is more your speed, John Hodge will keep you up-to-the-minute by breaking down every pick as it happens on the LIVE blog. Keep both tabs open for the best draft day experience — you don’t have to choose!

In the lead-up to the festivities, our team has collaborated on prospect rankings at every position. You can find in-depth write-ups on 146 CFL hopefuls at the following links: quarterbacks and running backs; fullbacks and tight ends; receivers; offensive linemen; defensive linemen; linebackers; defensive backs; and specialists.

These evaluations are our own, taking into account film study, physical measurables, Combine performance, and anonymous feedback from CFL scouts and coaches. Players are ranked based on the strength of their on-field projection, with off-the-field factors such as health or legal concerns included as context in the write-up.

Today, we set the stage with our top 25 prospects, the players we perceive to be the best of the best available. While this is not a prediction of where each player will be taken — Hodge’s mock drafts have you covered there — here are the names that you’ll need to know on draft day.

1) DL Akheem Mesidor, University of Miami (Ottawa, Ont.)

There is no use wasting too much time here, as Mesidor’s odds of ever playing in the CFL are only slightly higher than yours or mine. The six-foot-three, 260-pound pass rusher was selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, becoming just the seventh Canadian ever selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. It’s not hard to see why; the All-American honouree has been a productive force since he first stepped on the field at West Virginia and looked like a man amongst boys during the Hurricanes’ run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, in part because he’s 25 years old. Even in the unlikely event that this year’s definitive top prospect completely flames out south of the border, he’ll have accrued generational wealth before the CFL even gets to make their sales pitch.

2) DL Rene Konga, University of Louisville (Ottawa, Ont.)

Konga’s pre-draft process has been a rollercoaster, as he went from a virtually unknown prospect to a popular Day 3 sleeper on media consensus boards, only to go entirely undrafted. The second-team All-ACC defensive tackle posted a ridiculous 4.79-second forty-yard dash at his pro day at six-foot-four and 298 pounds. He’ll need to get stronger and more technically refined at the next level, but you can’t teach his level of explosive twitch as an interior penetrator. After securing a handful of Top 30 visits, the Ottawa native did sign a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins and received substantial financial guarantees, which are likely to affect his CFL stock significantly.

3) OL Logan Taylor, Boston College (Lunenburg, N.S.)

Taylor waited two days, then followed Mesidor to the Los Angeles Chargers by virtue of a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. That should result in him falling into the later rounds of the CFL Draft, though teams north of the border would love to get their hands on the versatile blocker. The six-foot-seven, 314-pounder is viewed by most NFL evaluators as a guard, though he has extensive starting experience at every position except centre and is more than athletic enough to play tackle in Canada. The three-time All-ACC selection plays higher than ideal and lacks elite play strength, but makes up for it by driving his knees through the whistle and finishing blocks with a special type of zest.

4) DL Wesley Bailey, University of Louisville (Ottawa, Ont.)

Bailey didn’t get the same level of draft hype as his teammate with the Cardinals, but his own sensational testing numbers landed him an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The six-foot-five, 260-pound edge rusher has a quick get-off and excellent bend to turn the corner, effectively swiping hands on speed rushes. He does show flashes of converting speed-to-power and has plenty of length thanks to his 34-inch arms, but doesn’t utilize it as consistently as he should. The bigger concern is his lack of physicality in the run game, though CFL teams won’t lose a wink of sleep over that if they have the chance to bring the ratio-breaking pass rusher north.

5) TE/FB Rohan Jones, University of Arkansas (Montreal, Que.)

A unicorn prospect unlike any we’ve ever seen at the position, Jones has a chance to redefine how fullbacks are utilized in the CFL — if he ever comes north. The Montrealer inked with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, and his physical profile compares favourably to that of three-time All-Pro Kyle Juszczyk. The six-foot-two, 238-pound offensive weapon has been dangerous across all three stops of his collegiate career — Maine, Montana State, and Arkansas — and did everything from catching passes to carrying the ball, blocking, and even returning kicks. He wasn’t an every-down tight end in his final year with the Razorbacks, but received the highest grade of any player at the position from ProFootballFocus and amassed 519 yards on just 19 receptions — a stunning 27.9 yard average. That could make him a versatile weapon for an imaginative CFL offensive coordinator.

6) OL Albert Reese IV, Mississippi State University (Edmonton, Alta.)

A mountainous right tackle with an SEC pedigree, Reese stands at nearly six-foot-seven and 330 pounds with almost 35-inch arms. You couldn’t ask for a better frame for the position, which is why the Edmontonian signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, lowering his CFL stock. He has been exposed at times for being too heavy-footed and doesn’t always take advantage of his length in the way that you would hope, punching too narrowly and providing a soft shoulder to opponents. However, his losses have come against some of the planet’s most elite pass rushers and need to be graded on a curve by CFL standards. At his best, he can overwhelm his matchups with pure mass and extend the arc with a pterodactyl wingspan — traits so rare in Canada that they will be worth a potential multi-year wait.

7) OL Kevin Cline, Boston College (Boca Raton, Fla.)

A recent addition to this year’s draft class, Cline didn’t become a full-time starter until his senior year with the Eagles, in part due to earlier injuries. The six-foot-six, 316-pounder was arguably better than Taylor this past season, and it was his emergence at right tackle that allowed the more highly-touted Canadian to move inside to guard. He’s a load when leaning on opponents in the run game, was the engine-driver on combo blocks, and has been effective when climbing to the second level. He got a solid punch and anchor in pass protection, but his lack of foot quickness does show up and has left him with considerably less NFL attention than his teammate. At worst, Cline can be a high-level CFL guard, but you’ll have to wait for him after he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, and his initial feet-dragging in submitting his CFL paperwork could give teams pause regarding his commitment level.

8) DB Malcolm Bell, Michigan State University (Montreal, Que.)

Bell excelled last season for the Spartans in a man-heavy system, which tends to be a difficult projection for the CFL, but his pedigree and traits are too good to overthink. The six-foot-one, 191-pound cornerback doesn’t possess NFL-level speed, but has the fluidity to stay in the receiver’s hip pocket and exceptional 33-inch arm length to break up passes when trailing. The UConn transfer is functional in zone coverage as well, though he lacks the requisite twitch to break on the ball and generate turnovers. He’s a below-average tackler, frequently missing low, but his excellent size and starter-calibre coverage skills make that worth holding your nose for. Though he does have a rookie mini-camp tryout with the Cleveland Browns scheduled, that is unlikely to shake his CFL stock.

9) LB Dariel Djabome, Rutgers University (Longueuil, Que.)

A third-team All-Big 10 honouree in 2024 and an honourable mention last year, Djabome’s lack of elite speed probably removes him from the NFL conversation, though a late mini-camp offer could be a possibility. The six-foot-one, 233-pound middle linebacker looks long and gangly thanks to his 33-inch arms, but flows well over the top with good lateral quickness and effective near-hip tracking. He’s a reliable wrap-up tackler upon arrival, though he won’t knock you back between the tackles and needs to take better advantage of his long levers when shedding blocks. Suspect coverage ability may limit his ceiling, but he has produced against elite competition in college and projects as a starting Mike in the three-down game.

10) DB Jett Elad, Rutgers University (Mississauga, Ont.)

After a lawsuit granted him seven seasons across four different academic institutions, Elad is the collegiate equivalent of an octogenarian. He has been impressively productive over that time, earning all-conference honourable mentions in both the Big Ten and Mountain West, and has been utilized from a multitude of alignments. While he has more than enough range to play free safety in the CFL, the six-foot, 201-pounder gets lost in space at times and struggles to break down as a tackler, resulting in some bad whiffs. He was far more effective when dealing with clearer pictures and tighter spaces in the box, and may be best served as a strong-side linebacker. Either way, the team that selects Elad will have to wait a few months, as he underwent hernia surgery in December and won’t be ready for training camp.

11) OL Giordano Vaccaro, Purdue University (Winnipeg, Man.)

The top offensive lineman available who is guaranteed to be in the CFL next year, NFL teams won’t be looking at Vaccaro because he saw extremely limited play time after transferring to Purdue last season. Scouts in Canada aren’t scared by that, knowing the 2024 J.P. Metras Trophy winner to be an elite player from his time at the University of Manitoba. The two-time All-Canadian guard is explosive off the snap and violent on contact, running through blocks like he has some place to be. Some evaluators feel he’ll be limited to the centre position at the next level due to his six-foot-two, 307-pound frame and shorter arms, but with so few elite offensive linemen in the league, it is hard to be picky about which spot you’d like them to play.

12) OL Niklas Henning, Queen’s University (Milton, Ont.)

A certified super-freak by offensive line standards, Henning is on the short list of players who have been named an All-Canadian at two different positions. The converted tight end is understandably raw, given that he has only played tackle for two seasons, but he has the pure athletic skills to compensate for his technical mistakes and the sky-high potential to become a ratio-breaking tackle with the right coaching. The German-born big man still moves like a receiver in space and earned NFL rookie mini-camp invites from the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts after running a 4.9-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-six and 298 pounds. He’s since added another 10 pounds and is the odds-on favourite to become the first U Sports player drafted this year.

13) DL Nuer Gatkuoth, Wake Forest University (Edmonton, Alta.)

There is a substantial gap between the three NFL defensive linemen and Gatkuoth in terms of raw talent and athletic ability, which will make him available for CFL teams right away. The six-foot-three, 239-pound stand-up edge rusher looks longer than he is due to a skinny build and lacks an elite first step, though he has shown enough bend and motor to generate consistent pressure dating back to his freshman season at Colorado State. The Edmontonian has also proven to be surprisingly effective on the rare occasions he’s been asked to drop in coverage, providing some intriguing scheme possibilities, though his limited play strength and weaknesses in the run game will be concerns. Limited to just three seasons in college due to an eligibility issue, his development may not have peaked yet.

14) REC Nate DeMontagnac, University of North Dakota (Mississauga, Ont.)

DeMontagnac didn’t establish himself as a full-time starter until late in his collegiate career, producing more than half of his yardage as a senior. His upward trajectory has continued through the pre-draft process, making him the receiver with the clearest projection to become a CFL starter. The six-foot-two, 188-pound slot receiver is a smooth route runner who effortlessly changes gears and has deceptive top-end speed, allowing him to separate out of the break. He’s also tougher than his lighter weight class would suggest, with a high success rate on contested catches and arguably the best blocking tape of any receiver available. That well-rounded skillset gives the Mississauga native a stable floor at the next level, where he should instantly provide quality depth.

15) LB Eric Rascoe, Angelo State University (San Antonio, Tex.)

Rascoe has played a year of pro ball already, suiting up in the Indoor Football League while he awaited his citizenship papers, and emerged from the CFL Combine as arguably the biggest winner. The six-foot-one, 210-pounder proved he has elite athletic traits across the board, dazzled teams in the interview room, and played with all the bounce and bend that made him a three-time first-team all-conference selection at the Division II level. Ideally, he should add a little bit of weight, but he has comfortably played heavier before and is the type of prospect teams would still be interested in signing if he counted as an American.

16) TE Émeric Boutin, Université Laval (L’Assomption, Que.)

A two-time first-team All-Canadian with the Rouge et Or, Boutin possesses burst off the line that rivals most receivers and an extra gear rarely seen from H-backs in the CFL Draft. The six-foot-two, 230-pound target caught just 38 passes in his U Sports career, but made the most of those opportunities by consistently moving the chains or breaking off big runs. Having learned from the best in former NFLer Antony Auclair, he’s already a solid in-line blocker who will have to continue to grow in that area as a pro, while also taking on more special teams responsibilities. Still, it will be his ability to align in the slot and generate receiving mismatches that will see him selected highly, as his game has echoes of another former Laval star, Patrick Lavoie.

17) LB Darius McKenzie, University of South Alabama (Ottawa, Ont.)

McKenzie hasn’t been able to take full advantage of the draft process due to an ankle injury, but he’s expected to be ready to go soon and will be valued highly on the quality of his film alone. The six-foot-one, 224-pounder has a sharp mind for the game, allowing him to diagnose plays quickly and close on the ball carrier. Even without the benefit of testing, you can tell the All-SunBelt honourable mention is a solid all-around athlete, and he rarely misses tackles, even if he doesn’t blow up many opponents. He’ll need to get stronger to continue getting off blocks effectively at the next level, but he should provide quality depth in the middle for years to come.

18) OL Spencer Walsh, Wilfrid Laurier University (Brantford, Ont.)

You would have heard Walsh’s name a lot more frequently this draft cycle had he not suffered a torn ACL late last season, likely ruling him out until at least September. The Jaws theme song seems to play when the second-team OUA all-star is asked to pull, as he is a fluid athlete in space who will finish you with violent intent. The six-foot-three, 290-pound tackle will have to add some weight and get stronger to kick inside to guard at the next level, but has the pure movement skills that goes in the top two rounds of a regular draft. Even with the absurd depth of offensive line talent available and his injury, he will be a high-value futures pick for a team willing to wait through his rehab and development.

19) OL Jonathan Denis, Louisiana Tech University (Montreal, Que.)

Raised primarily in Florida, Denis was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school who committed to Oregon and later transferred to Miami. Back-to-back ACL tears derailed his career at those powerhouse programs, but he succeeded in resurrecting his career at the Division II level with Central Missouri in 2024. His performance after transferring back to the FBS last season was strong, as the squat six-foot-two, 313-pound guard set a firm pocket and was an effective wall-off blocker in the run game. Though lateral quickness and balance are concerns, he’s a high-floor prospect not dissimilar from last year’s top lineman, Christopher Fortin. However, his history of knee problems and the fact that he has never played a fully healthy season, even in his best years, could make some teams skittish.

20) DB Devynn Cromwell, Michigan State University (Toronto, Ont.)

A generational athlete by CFL standards, Cromwell vertical jumped 40.5 inches and broad jumped over 11 feet at his pro day. Astonishingly, he achieved that second figure AFTER tearing his meniscus, an injury that prevented further testing and will keep him out of the lineup for a few more months. CFL teams will still be willing to take a swing on the six-foot, 200-pound cover man, just as Texas Tech did two years ago when they lured the former All-Canadian halfback away from the University of Guelph. The jump in competition seemed a bit much for Cromwell at both of his NCAA stops, as he rarely looked as fast at safety as his measurables indicate and struggled to handle the physicality. That suggests that he may take some time to shape into a CFL starter, but his ability to legitimately play any spot in the secondary will trump all.

21) REC Jesulayomi Ojutalayo, Wilfrid Laurier University (Shelburne, Ont.)

In a year where most of the top receivers have obvious warts, teams could lean towards the prospect with the best measurables and the most special teams value. With all due respect to Malick Meiga, who signed with the Carolina Panthers, both of those titles belong to Ojutalayo, who blew up the testing at the CFL Combine and has collected 37 total tackles in 42 games with the Golden Hawks. The six-foot-two, 217-pound target hasn’t had the same level of offensive success, where his route-running can be stilted at times, but he has the explosive athletic traits worth betting on and a droolworthy frame that you want walking off the bus first. Scouts love the 2025 OUA all-star’s maturity, and some believe he could become the league’s best offensive special teams player as a rookie.

22) DB Ethan Stuart, McMaster University (Oakville, Ont.)

A six-foot, 223-pound defensive back is normally an automatic linebacker convert when entering the CFL, as very few players can effectively operate in space at that size. Stuart is the rare exception to that rule of thumb, as his light feet and snappy hips translated into the best change of direction testing of any player in the draft. He’s primarily played halfback for the Marauders, but could easily slot in at free safety, SAM, or WILL, depending on what is required at any given moment. That is ultra-valuable in a league where rosters are so small, and the fact that he is a physical finisher on special teams will only add to the attractiveness.

23) REC Nick Cenacle, University of Hawai’i at Manoa (Montreal, Que.)

Normally, leading an FBS program in receiving yardage, as Cenacle did with the Rainbow Warriors in 2024, is a pretty good indication that you’ll be the top pass catcher in your CFL Draft, but his evaluation isn’t quite so clear-cut. His follow-up in 2025 was marred by a knee injury, some bad drops, and forty-yard dash times that all exceeded 4.7 seconds — slower than what is generally expected for a CFL starter. While those things may be related, the six-foot-one, 199-pound slot has never been known for his blazing speed, at his best when asked to win with short-area quickness and spatial awareness. Given his limited special teams upside, the team that selects him will have to trust that he can step into an offensive role early, with a clear plan on how to compensate for his lack of a top gear.

24) OL Darius Bell, East Carolina University (Hamilton, Ont.)

Bell is prized for both his strong character references and considerable versatility, making starts at every position except right tackle during his collegiate career at Maine and East Carolina. The six-foot-four, 303-pound blocker is best described as a jack of all trades and a master of none, as he continued to surrender a high number of pressures even after moving to centre last season. He doesn’t play with great pad level and tends to allow defenders into his chest, consistently getting knocked back on first contact, especially when facing nose tackles. Concerns regarding his anchor and play strength should be mitigated to some degree against CFL defences, and he does show solid lateral movement on Zone blocks, which will serve him well in the right system.

25) REC Nolan Ulm, Eastern Washington University (Kelowna, B.C.)

A chiselled athlete who lives in the gym, Ulm has arguably trained too much for his own good at times and struggled to regain his previous form after a high ankle sprain cost him most of the 2024 season. There is still some stiffness to his game, and he doesn’t possess elite long speed, but is a powerful strider off the line who eats up cushion quickly, gets aggressive at the catch point, and isn’t afraid to work in the dirty areas. The six-foot-two, 196-pounder has also been an excellent special teams player, with 19 career tackles to show for it. If teams face a split decision, the Kelowna native will get bonus points for his work off the field as well, as he has received national recognition for his charitable work in college and intends to continue those endeavours in the CFL.

Best of the rest: QB/REC Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald, McGill | RB Isaiah Smith, Guelph | TE Jerome Rancourt, Western | REC Carter Kettyle, Alberta | REC Malick Meiga, Coastal Carolina | OL Jez Janvier, Southern Mississippi | DL Tarick Polius, Regina* | DL Tristan Marois, Colorado | LB Justin Pace, Queen’s | DB Benji Sangmuah, UBC