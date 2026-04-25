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Canadian REC Malick Meiga signs NFL undrafted free agent contract with Carolina Panthers: sources

Photo: Coastal Carolina Athletics

Canadian receiver Malick Meiga has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers following the 2026 NFL Draft. He is represented by agent Nathaniel (Nate) Thomas.

The uber-athletic pass catcher received a $15,000 signing bonus to sign in Charlotte. He reportedly turned down more guaranteed money from other suitors, believing that the Panthers offered a better chance to make the roster on special teams.

Meiga played 23 games over two seasons at Coastal Carolina University, recording 26 catches for 326 yards and one touchdown. He started his collegiate career at Penn State, where he made nine receptions for 106 yards and one score over 28 games. He was also a major special teams contributor throughout his career, making nine tackles.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound target ran an official 4.43-second forty-yard dash at the Chanticleers’ pro day, though multiple scouts timed him in the 4.3-range. He also recorded 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 4.34-second shuttle, a 7.10-second three-cone drill, a 36.5-inch vertical jump, and a ten-foot, six-inch broad jump.

Meiga was born in the Ivory Coast and spent part of his childhood in Rome, Italy, before moving to Saint Jerome, Que. He played at Cégep du Vieux-Montréal, developing into a three-star recruit who received offers from 17 NCAA programs before settling on the Nittany Lions.

Meiga is the 17th-ranked prospect in the upcoming 2026 CFL Draft, but will likely fall to the mid-rounds due to his NFL opportunity.

Three Canadian players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 2026 CFL Draft will run on Tuesday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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