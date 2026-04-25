Canadian TE Rohan Jones signs NFL undrafted free agent contract with Los Angeles Rams: sources

Photo courtesy: Noah Southard/Arkansas Athletics

Canadian tight end Rohan Jones has signed an NFL undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.

Jones caught 19 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns at the University of Arkansas in 2025, making four starts over 12 games. The native of Montreal, Que., was the highest-graded tight end in the FBS with more than 50 snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus, and averaged 5.08 yards per route run — the highest of any player with more than 10 targets, regardless of position.

In 2024, Jones played at Montana State University, where he made 30 receptions for 470 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a first-team All-Big Sky selection and be named a first-team FCS All-American. He initially started his collegiate career at the University of Maine.

Over 48 career collegiate games, Jones made 13 starts and caught 80 passes for 1,352 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 41 yards and a major, while returning 18 kicks for 395 yards.

The six-foot-two, 238-pounder recorded a 4.72-second forty-yard dash, 7.22-second three-cone drill, 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 32.5-inch vertical jump, and a nine-foot, eleven-inch broad jump at his pro day. Those numbers compare favourably to NFL All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszcyk, who could be a model for how Jones is deployed at the next level.

The Rams went 12-5 last season, losing in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Jones is the sixth-ranked prospect in the upcoming 2026 CFL Draft, but is expected to fall into the mid-rounds due to his NFL opportunity.

Two Canadians were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft: defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and offensive lineman Logan Taylor. The 2026 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.