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Canadian DB Malcolm Bell accepts NFL rookie mini-camp invite from Cleveland Browns: sources

Photo courtesy: Michigan State Athletics.

Canadian defensive back Malcolm Bell has accepted a rookie mini-camp invite from the Cleveland Browns, per sources.

Bell played 12 games, started 11, for Michigan State University in 2025. He recorded 33 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass knockdowns, and one sack for the Spartans. The Montreal native spent four years from 2021 through 2024 at the University of Connecticut, where he made 94 defensive tackles, 13 pass knockdowns, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in 34 games with the Huskies.

At Michigan State’s pro day in March, Bell ran an official 40-yard dash in the 4.50-second range, although multiple scouts clocked him at 4.48 seconds, sources told 3DownNation. He clocked a 4.36-second short shuttle and 7.13-second three-cone drill.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound cover man pushed 225 pounds 12 times on the bench press, posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, one-inch broad jump. His arms measured 33 inches, which is considered extremely long for a cornerback.

Bell started playing high school football at College Sainte-Anne in Lachine, Quebec and finished at Clarkson Football North.

NFL rookie mini-camps give prospects on the fringes the opportunity to compete against draft picks and undrafted free agent signees in an organized team setting. Though rare, several Canadians have translated invitations into NFL contracts, most recently quarterback Taylor Elgersma with the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

Bell is the 10th-ranked prospect in the upcoming 2026 CFL Draft. His draft stock is not expected to be significantly affected by his NFL opportunity.

The 2026 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

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