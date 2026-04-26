Canadian Kevin Cline signs NFL contract with Miami Dolphins

Photo courtesy: Boston College Athletics.

Canadian offensive lineman Kevin Cline has signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, he announced on Sunday.

The six-foot-seven, 320-pound blocker spent six collegiate seasons at Boston College, making 14 starts over 44 games. He was the team’s full-time starter at right tackle in 2025, allowing 22 quarterback pressures and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

The native of Boca Raton, Fla. was added to the 2026 CFL Draft earlier this month after qualifying for Canadian citizenship through his mother. His father, Mike, also has CFL ties as he played for the Ottawa Rough Riders for three seasons, recording 11 sacks in 26 games.

According to the official NFL APT pro day results, Cline recorded 31 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 5.50-second forty-yard dash, 8.13-second three-cone drill, 4.84-second short shuttle, 28.5-inch vertical jump, and eight-foot, two-inch broad jump.

3DownNation recently projected Cline as the second-overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, though his contract with the Dolphins will likely lower his stock.

Cline is the latest of several Canadian players to sign after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, alongside receiver Malick Meiga (Carolina Panthers), tight end Rohan Jones (Los Angeles Rams), offensive lineman Albert Reese IV (Panthers), defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (Rams), and defensive lineman Rene Konga (Dolphins).

The 2026 CFL Draft is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.