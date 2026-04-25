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Canadian OL Niklas Henning accepts NFL rookie mini-camp invite from Indianapolis Colts: sources

Photo courtesy: James Paddle-Grant/Queen’s Athletics.

Canadian offensive lineman Niklas Henning has accepted an NFL rookie mini-camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts, per sources.

He’s also accepted an invite to Las Vegas Raiders rookie mini-camp.

Henning was named a first-team Ontario University Athletics all-star and second-team All-Canadian after helping Queen’s University with the 117th Yates Cup last year. He’s an ultra-athletic lineman represented by longtime partners Craig Schaeffer and Fred Weinrauch.

At the 2026 CFL Combine, Henning ran a 4.90-second 40-yard dash, 4.82-second short shuttle and 7.77 three-cone drill. He added a 31.5-inch vertical jump, a nine-foot, six-inch broad jump, and pushed 225 pounds 27 times on the bench press. Those results were posted while checking in at six-foot-five-and-three-quarters, 298 pounds.

In 2024, Henning was auditioning for CFL teams at the U Sports East-West Bowl as a tight end. The then-255-pounder was named a second-team All-Canadian for his performance during the 2023 Canadian university season, registering seven receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown.

According to 3DownNation reporter J.C. Abbott, CFL scouts felt Henning’s size, length, and blocking ability would be better suited to playing offensive line. After discussions with the Queen’s coaching staff, he embraced a move to right tackle.

Henning was born outside Munich, Germany and his family came to Canada when he was two years old. The Milton, Ont. native attended Craig Kielburger Secondary School.

NFL rookie mini-camps give prospects the opportunity to compete against draft picks and undrafted free agent signees in an organized team setting. Canadians have translated invitations into NFL contracts in the past, most recently Wilfrid Laurier University quarterback Taylor Elgersma with the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

Henning sits as the 14th-ranked prospect in the 2026 CFL Draft. His stock is not expected to be significantly affected by his NFL opportunity, but that could change if he earns a contract south of the border.

The 2026 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. ET. Indianapolis rookie mini-camp runs from Thursday, May 7 to Sunday, May 10.

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