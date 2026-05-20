3DownNation CFL power rankings: how teams stack up entering full preseason slate

Photo courtesy: Matt Smith/CFL.

With the CFL set to enter its first full slate of preseason games this weekend, it’s time to take stock of where they stand after a long offseason.

We haven’t published any power rankings since January — before free agency, the draft, and a slew of retirements. It only seems right to review how the league’s nine teams stack up prior to the preseason.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having our contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. Each team’s most recent ranking is listed in brackets.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Saskatchewan Roughriders (1)

The defending Grey Cup champions are still atop the pyramid after keeping most of their roster intact from last year’s title run. Despite a tight loss to Calgary in their preseason opener, Saskatchewan got an encouraging performance from quarterback Brayden Schager, who joined the team late last year and remains only 22. The Riders will need a few newcomers to step up along the defensive line, but otherwise appear poised to pace the West Division again in 2026.

2) B.C. Lions (3)

Having the league’s best player at the game’s most important position is a major asset, which is exactly what the Lions have in franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke. Kory Woodruff appears primed to take over at left tackle for free-agent departure Jarell Broxton and the rest of the offence seems set. Darnell Sankey should upgrade an already strong front-six on defence, though there are questions about the aging secondary behind him.

3) Montreal Alouettes (2)

Montreal went 9-1 with Davis Alexander in the starting lineup in 2025, a remarkable feat considering he fought through a hamstring injury all season long. Now fully healthy, he’ll look to lead the Alouettes to a first-place finish with a new-look receiving corps that lost Austin Mack and Charleston Rambo. Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is set to start at linebacker after two highly-productive seasons as a depth player, though Micah Awe has been signed to provide some veteran guidance.

4) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4)

The Tiger-Cats have a hole at running back, where head coach Scott Milanovich recently emphasized the importance of pass protection over pure running ability. The rest of the offence is chock-full of proven talent, however, including franchise quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and star receiver Kenny Lawler. Defensively, the NFL departure of Devin Veresuk at linebacker was mitigated by the addition of two-time All-CFL selection Wynton McManis.

5) Calgary Stampeders (5)

The league’s best running game remained almost entirely intact this offseason and should be productive again in 2026. Clarence Hicks was a breakout edge rusher last season, though the Stampeders lost two top defenders to the NFL in Jaylon Hutchings and Jacob Roberts. With that said, the biggest concern in Calgary is arguably the depth behind Vernon Adams Jr. as projected backup Josh Love looked shaky in early preseason action against Saskatchewan.

6) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6)

Our voters weren’t moved by Winnipeg’s slew of big-name free-agent signings, which included Tim White, Tommy Nield, Jarell Broxton, Jake Ceresna, and Jonathan Moxey. Four of those five players are over 30, which is likely part of the skepticism given the team’s roster was relatively old to begin with. If the Blue Bombers can get one of their young quarterbacks to step up behind Zach Collaros, that may boost the faith doubters have in this team.

7) Edmonton Elks (7)

The Elks added Austin Mack, Malik Carney, and three starting offensive linemen in free agency, but that hasn’t moved them up a single spot. The team’s secondary is full of rising talent, while Noah Curtis and Darien Newell could be the best Canadian duo of interior defenders in the league. Given the team has started slow the last few seasons, it appears our voters aren’t willing to trust the Elks until they prove they can start off strong.

8) Ottawa Redblacks (8)

The nation’s capital was home to the CFL’s worst team in 2025, leading to the hiring of Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach and general manager and a roster-wide overhaul that saw the addition of over a dozen veteran players. There are reasons for optimism in Ottawa — the receiving corps is excellent on paper and A.J. Allen is one of the league’s best ratio-breaking defenders — but it’s hard to trust a team that has missed the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.

9) Toronto Argonauts (9)

Chad Kelly was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player the last time he played a full season but he hasn’t done it since 2023. It appears he’s now fully healthy, though he’ll have to prove he can get back to All-CFL level. The addition of Dakoda Shepley should help his protection, while Damonte Coxie has solidified himself as one of the league’s best receivers. The return of Adarius Pickett should provide a boost on defence, while Lirim Hajrullahu remains an elite kicker.