Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign two former Manitoba Bisons

Photo: Zachary Peters/Manitoba Bisons

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made two local additions on Tuesday, announcing the signings of Jackson Tachinski and Kaleb Mackie-McLeod.

Tachinski went unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft but attended training camp with the Edmonton Elks, where he was converted from quarterback to receiver. He signed back with the team in December after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Manitoba.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound was a three-year starter for the Bisons at quarterback, throwing for 6,190 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed 271 times for 1,867 yards and 28 scores.

The Winnipeg native was named the Canada West Player of the Year in 2024 after leading Manitoba to a 7-1 record. Earlier that year, he attended training camp with the Blue Bombers as part of the CFL quarterback internship program.

According to a press release, the team intends to play Tachinski at receiver.

Mackie-McLeod went unselected in the 2026 CFL Draft after a four-year collegiate career with the Bisons. He played 28 games with the team, recording 90 total tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The six-foot-four, 283-pound defender attended the 2026 CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo, Ont., where he recorded 15 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and a 5.34-second forty-yard dash.

The Blue Bombers also signed Canadian receiver Kolby Hurford.

The five-foot-eleven, 193-pound target was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks, though he returned to school for his final year of collegiate eligibility this past season.

The 24-year-old native of Redwater, Alta. played eight games at the University of Alberta in 2025, recording 40 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns. In total, he caught 127 passes for 1,850 yards and 14 touchdowns over 42 games with the Golden Bears.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened training camp on May 10. Winnipeg will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23 and second preseason game against the B.C. Lions on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

Winnipeg recently selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to the club’s pass rush. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

In 2025, the Blue Bombers finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.