Dave Dickenson: Calgary Stampeders ‘up-and-coming team’ with Vernon Adams Jr.

Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders/CFL.

Calgary Stampeders’ head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson believes he has an “up-and-coming team” with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. playing a major role.

That’s why Dickenson wanted to sign Adams Jr. to a contract extension through the 2028 Canadian Football League season.

“We’re trying to set this up for not just this year. The continuity and having a quarterback that can lead your team, set the culture, and continue to play good football, that’s the sign of a winning organization. We wanted to do that and we’re happy to get it done,” Dickenson told the media.

“When you’re wanted, that feels great. Everybody likes stability. I’ve always wanted to play here, so why not extend? Keep building on something special. There’s always room to grow. You can never settle, you can never get complacent,” Adams Jr. added.

Calgary acquired the dual-threat QB in a November 2024 trade with the B.C. Lions. Adams Jr. completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 4,247 yards with 21 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions over 17 regular-season starts in 2025, his first season with the Stamps. He added 40 carries for 332 yards and three majors while registering an 11-6 win-loss record.

“I really believe last year, towards the back half of the year, he was really doing some great things. He felt healthy, extending plays, using his feet, making good decisions, pushing the ball down the field when he needs to, but still taking the completions when not,” Dickenson said.

“I thought honestly he was playing his best football at the end of the year, so we expect a big year from him. No pressure as far as lighting the world on fire — go do your job, be that guy you’ve always been — but improve, when you grow, that’s success in my mind.”

Growth for the team would mean advancing past the West Semi-Final. The Stampeders have not won a playoff game since 2018 when the team won 106th the Grey Cup. Calgary was upset by Winnipeg in 2019, lost to Saskatchewan in 2021, fell to B.C. in 2022 and 2023, and did not make the postseason in 2024.

With Cowtown hosting the CFL championship game at McMahon Stadium in November, the Stamps would like to contend with Dickenson and Adams Jr. leading the way.

The Calgary Stampeders recently selected Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with veteran Micah Teitz. The team’s other major offseason addition was receiver Dejon Brissett, who set a career-high with 907 receiving yards with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Calgary will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18 and its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Calgary finished third in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record but lost the West Semi-Final to the B.C. Lions.