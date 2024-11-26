B.C. Lions trade QB Vernon Adams Jr. to Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have acquired quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. via trade from the B.C. Lions in exchange for a trio of draft picks.

The Lions received Calgary’s second-round (ninth overall) and fourth-round (29th overall) picks in the 2025 CFL Draft, as well as a second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft. The Stampeders also received B.C.’s fourth-rounder (32nd overall) in 2025 and their third-round pick in 2026.

Adams completed 197-of-302 passes (65.2 percent) for 2,929 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season. He also rushed 40 times for 213 yards and three scores, going 6-3 as a starter.

The 31-year-old was the front-runner for Most Outstanding Player at midseason before suffering a knee injury. In his absence, the Lions signed Canadian pivot Nathan Rourke back from the NFL on a three-year deal that will make him the CFL’s highest-paid player in 2025. Adams wasn’t initially given his job back once healthy but eventually took over for the regular-season finale and West Semi-Final.

Adams signed a two-year contract extension with the Lions last offseason, which will pay him $500,000 in hard money in 2025 and $505,000 in hard money in 2026 with half his base salary guaranteed in the final year.

The Oregon product had a career year in 2023, completing 68 percent of his passes for a CFL-best 4,769 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions along with 48 carries for 324 yards and one major. No. 3 led the three-down league with ten 300-yard passing games and guided B.C. to a 12-6 record in the West Division.

Beau Baldwin, who coached Adams for three seasons at Eastern Washington University, currently serves as the quarterbacks coach for the Stampeders, a role he took on in 2024.

“I am super excited to be a Stampeder,” said Adams in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to play for Dave and an organization like Calgary — so much rich history and culture. I’m pumped I get to link back up with Beau Baldwin as well. I’m ready to get to work.”

Adams was acquired by the Lions via trade from the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 31, 2022, after Canadian QB Nathan Rourke suffered a Lisfranc sprain to his right foot. V.A. threw for 1,504 yards with six touchdowns compared to one interception while posting a 4-2 win-loss record as a starter.

Over his eight-year CFL career, Adams has spent time in Montreal, Hamilton, Saskatchewan, and B.C., throwing for 16,190 yards, 96 touchdowns, and 54 interceptions while rushing for 1,644 yards and 24 majors in 102 games.

Former NFL backup P.J. Walker is the only other quarterback currently under contract for the Stampeders next season as Jake Maier, Matthew Shiltz, Logan Bonner, and Tommy Stevens are all pending free agents. Walker’s contract could pay him a maximum of $260,500 in 2025, though the deal only includes close to $100,000 in hard money.