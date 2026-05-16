Saskatchewan Roughriders sign running back Quali Conley following Alouettes release

Photo courtesy: University of Arizona Athletics.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Quali Conley.

Conley was in training camp with the Montreal Alouettes, but was released on Thursday. He previously signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. He rushed seven times for 28 yards and one touchdown in two preseason games before being released.

The five-foot-10, 211-pound ball carrier finished his collegiate career at the University of Arizona in 2024, where he carried the ball 150 times for 745 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 39 receptions for 245 receiving yards and another score.

The 23-year-old transferred from San Jose State University, where he rushed 131 times for 842 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games as a junior in 2023, adding 27 catches for 269 more yards. Conley began his career at Utah Tech University, posting 338 carries for 1,758 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 50 receptions for 447 yards and three scores over three seasons.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened training camp on May 10. Saskatchewan will play its first preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 18, and its second preseason game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, May 23. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 13.

Saskatchewan recently selected Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with Tevaughn Campbell. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman James Vaughters and returner James Letcher Jr.

In 2025, the Roughriders finished first in the West Division standings with a 12-6 record. The team went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, marking the club’s first championship in 12 years.