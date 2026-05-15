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B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions sign former Argos, Elks QB Jarret Doege, one other

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The B.C. Lions have added two Americans to their training camp roster, signing quarterback Jarret Doege and defensive lineman T.J. Burke.

Doege played 18 games for the Toronto Argonauts last season and made three starts, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 905 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was released by Toronto on May 12 as part of the mandatory mid-training camp roster cutdown.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, suiting up for 20 games. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 593 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing eight times for 23 yards. Doege started one game for the Elks, a 26-7 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks in 2023.

The 28-year-old finished his collegiate career at Troy University in 2022 following stints at Bowling Green (2017-18) and West Virginia (2019-21). In total, he threw for 11,069 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions over 53 career collegiate games.

The native of Lubbock, Texas, is the younger brother of former CFL quarterback Seth Doege. He joins a quarterback room that includes the reigning Most Outstanding Player Nathan Rourke, incumbent backup Chase Brice, and rookie Kaidon Salter.

Burke played at Lehigh University from 2022 to 2025, appearing in 47 games. The six-foot-two, 305-pound interior pass rusher recorded 113 total tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, and 13 sacks. He was a two-time first-team All-Patriot League selection and a third-team FCS All-American as a senior.

In corresponding moves, the Lions placed defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile on the six-game injured list and released American receiver Bryan Thompson.

The B.C. Lions opened training camp on May 10. The team will play its first preseason game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23, and its second preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the Lions will play their first regular-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13.

B.C. recently selected North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to a group of Canadian targets that already included Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman Casey Sayles and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

In 2025, the Lions finished second in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record. They beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West Semi-Final but lost the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

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