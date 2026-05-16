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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ CFL rookie Desmond Evans draws comparison to Willie Jefferson

Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Desmond Evans has drawn attention at Saskatchewan Roughriders’ training camp for his size.

The 23-year-old checks in at six-foot-six, 252 pounds, according to his pro day measurements. He looks similar in stature to Willie Jefferson. Head coach Corey Mace agreed with the physical comparison.

“Those are some of the qualities that you see on the tape, and it reminds you of a certain somebody,” the 40-year-old bench boss told the media.

The Riders are looking for a bona fide starter opposite veteran James Vaughters and could use a talent infusion at defensive end after Malik Carney and Habakkuk Baldonado signed with Edmonton and Ottawa, respectively, in CFL free agency. Evans has been taking reps with the starting defensive line at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

“He’s big and strong. He’s not light, he’s a big guy, but he moves really well. He knows how to use his tools, which is his power and his length. He’s getting better and cleaning up his hands. He’s dominant in the run game, and it’s tough to throw around him. He’s doing a good job,” Mace said.

Chico Bennett Jr., who suited up in two games last October for the Green and White, J.J. Weaver, and Marcus Haynes are competing with Evans to make Saskatchewan’s roster entering the 2026 regular season. If he can make an impact like Jefferson did in his first CFL season — 19 defensive tackles and four sacks in 17 regular-season games — the Roughriders would take that production.

Comparing pro day results shows Evans and Jefferson are similar but different.

Evans has nine-and-three-eighths-inch hands, 32-and-five-eighths-inch arms with a 78-and-three-quarter-inch wingspan. He posted a 4.96-second 40-yard time, 1.65-second 10-yard time, 4.77-second shuttle, 7.32-second three-cone, 29-and-a-half-inch vertical, and a nine-foot, one-inch broad jump.

Jefferson has nine-and-a-half-inch hands, 34-and-a-half-inch arms with an 82-and-a-half-inch wingspan. He posted a 4.73-second 40-yard time, 1.68-second 10-yard time, 4.76-second shuttle, 7.43-second three-cone, 33-and-a-half-inch vertical and a 10-foot, four-inch broad jump.

Evans was signed as an undrafted NFL free agent by the Tennessee Titans following the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in three preseason games, totalling 33 snaps, but did not record any official statistics. The Titans released him among final roster cuts entering the regular season, and he was a free agent until signing his Roughriders contract in January.

The Sanford, N.C., native was ranked as the No. 1 defensive end in his 2020 recruiting class by ESPN. He flashed with the University of North Carolina, but never truly realized his full potential. As a senior with the Tar Heels, the long edge player recorded 38 total defensive tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two passes defended in 12 games.

Saskatchewan hopes Evans can build on the production from his final year at UNC. If he doesn’t, that’ll leave an opportunity for Bennett Jr, Weaver, Haynes or someone else to step up.

Football insider, reporter and analyst.

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