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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Oregon standout Johnny Johnson III

Photo: Eric Evans/Oregon Athletics

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Johnny Johnson III, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was a collegiate standout at the University of Oregon, where he made 139 catches for 1,928 yards and 15 touchdowns over 57 career games. He ranks tenth all-time in program history in receptions.

The six-foot, 199-pound target signed with the Houston Texans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played two regular-season games over three seasons with the team, though he didn’t record any receptions.

The native of Chandler, Ariz. ran a 4.60-second forty-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine, where he also recorded a 4.54-second shuttle, 7.21-second three-cone drill, 32-inch vertical jump, and ten-foot, one-inch broad jump.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders have released American defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. The rookie made two defensive tackles during the team’s recent 20-15 preseason loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened training camp on May 10. Saskatchewan will play its first preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 18 and second preseason game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, May 23. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 13.

Saskatchewan recently selected Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with Tevaughn Campbell. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman James Vaughters and returner James Letcher Jr.

In 2025, the Roughriders finished first in the West Division standings with a 12-6 record. The team went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, marking the club’s first championship in 12 years.

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