Longtime player, coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain added to Montreal Alouettes radio team

Photo courtesy: Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have a new French-language colour commentator on their radio broadcast team — and he has deep ties to the team.

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain, a longtime player and coach with the club, will call games alongside incumbent play-by-play man Jean St-Onge this year. The news was announced on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old was originally a sixth-round draft pick in the 2008 CFL Draft, then played 11 seasons along Montreal’s offensive line. He dressed for 168 regular-season games, earned two All-East Division selections, one All-CFL selection, and won two Grey Cups.

The native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. transitioned to coaching in 2019, initially serving as the team’s assistant offensive line coach. He was promoted to offensive line coach in 2021 and served in the role for five seasons, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2023. He stepped away from the team earlier this year.

Brodeur-Jourdain played collegiately at Université Laval, where he won three Vanier Cups.

Last week, the Alouettes unveiled 99.5 Montreal as their new French-language radio broadcaster. The station, which is owned by Leclerc Communications, will carry every game throughout the 2026 season across the airwaves and on its mobile app.

“We are very pleased to welcome a new partner into the Montreal Alouettes family. We remain confident that the Leclerc Communication group will help showcase our team across the province by giving it excellent visibility throughout Quebec,” René Masson, the team’s senior vice president, chief operations and financial officer said at the time.

“Ultimately, all of our football fans will be the real winners as they’ll be able to get even more access to the team and players via this new deal.”

Last year, Jean-Philippe Bolduc served as the colour commentator on 98.5 FM, the team’s previous French-language radio partner. The 35-year-old native of Montreal played four seasons at defensive back with the Ottawa Redblacks, dressing for 61 regular-season games and winning one Grey Cup.

The Montreal Alouettes opened training camp on May 10. The team will play its two preseason games against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, May 22 and Friday, May 19. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday, June 4.

Montreal recently selected Arkansas tight end Rohan Jones with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, though he is currently under contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The team’s other major offseason additions include quarterback Dustin Crum, receiver Jerreth Sterns, and returner DeVonte Dedmon.

In 2025, the Alouettes finished second in the East Division standings with a 10-8 record and beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Final before losing the 112th Grey Cup to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.