Cleveland Browns waive CFL standout Isaiah Wooden

Photo: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

The Cleveland Browns have waived return specialist Isaiah Wooden, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old agreed to terms on a contract with the team in January after working out for five NFL squads, including the Browns, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, and Atlanta Falcons.

Wooden played 14 regular-season games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025. He recorded 1,782 return yards and three return touchdowns despite suffering an arm injury midway through the year. He led the CFL in punt return average (15.0 yards) and finished second in kickoff return average (26.3 yards).

The native of San Diego, Calif. had stints with the Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed his first CFL contract with the B.C. Lions that same year but was released in September.

Wooden played his final two collegiate seasons at Southern Utah University, where he made 100 receptions for 1,726 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also returned 14 kicks for 386 yards and was named first-team All-UAC in 2023.

The five-foot-nine, 170-pound speedster began his collegiate career with stints at Utah Tech and Kent State. He reportedly ran a 4.38-second forty-yard dash at his pro day.

Wooden became a CFL free agent in February, which means he is free to sign with any team in the league should he decide to return north.