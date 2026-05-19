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Alberta Golden Bears DL Emerson Joy transfers to West Virginia Mountaineers

Photo courtesy: University of Alberta Golden Bears Athletics.

Emerson Joy has transferred from the University of Alberta to NCAA Division I football.

The third-year pass rusher from Calgary has decided to transfer to West Virginia University, per sources. He becomes the fourth notable U Sports player to commit to a major United States institution in the current offseason, joining former Laval University cornerback Jordan Lessard (Colorado State), Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Cal Wither (Maryland), and Western University safety Jackson Mackay (Arkansas).

“The U of A is proud to have had Emerson play with us in the 2024 and 2025 season. I’m happy to have coached him as he is an excellent player and extremely motivated, intelligent young man. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Alberta head coach Stevenson Bone told 3DownNation.

“We’re proud of our track record of putting players into the CFL and NFL. While it’s sad that we won’t have Emerson next season, that does not change our goal in continuing to produce pro talent.”

The six-foot-six, 240-pound defender broke out in 2025 with the Golden Bears, recording 20 total defensive tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in eight regular-season games. The St. Mary’s High School product made his U Sports debut during the 2024 campaign, dressing for all eight regular-season games. He recorded eight total tackles and one pass knockdown.

Transfers from U Sports to NCAA football have become increasingly common since the transfer portal opened up, with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation adding a financial incentive for athletes to look south of the border.

Players such as Tavius Robinson (Guelph), Deane Leonard (Calgary), and Isaiah Adams (Laurier) have translated stints at Power Four programs into NFL Draft selections with the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals in recent years. The first overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro, transferred from the University of Manitoba to Purdue University for his senior year.

West Virginia went 4-8 last season and missed a bowl game. Head coach Rich Rodriguez enters his second season as he works to rebuild the Mountaineers. There are no other Canadians currently on the team’s roster.

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