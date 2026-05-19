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Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign Oregon cover man Theran Johnson

Photo courtesy: Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Theran Johnson to their training camp roster.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound defender wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Oregon in 2025, where he tallied 17 tackles, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Johnson transferred after three seasons at Northwestern University (2022-2024), where he tallied 103 tackles, three interceptions, and 21 pass deflections in 34 games. The native of Indianapolis, Ind., was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024.

The Toronto Argonauts opened training camp on May 10. Toronto will play its two preseason games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 23, and Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.

Toronto recently selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, though he’s since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team’s other major offseason additions include offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

In 2025, the Argonauts finished third in the East Division standings with a 5-13 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Mike Miller was promoted to the role of head coach following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie.

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