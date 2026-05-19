Saskatchewan Roughriders great Dale West dead at 84

Photo: Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

Dale West has died at the age of 84.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask. played defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1962 to 1968, earning three All-West Division selections. He also helped the team win the Grey Cup in 1966 and earned the West Division’s nomination for Most Outstanding Canadian in 1963.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound defender played 106 regular-season CFL games with his hometown team, recording 17 interceptions, 18 catches for 480 yards and six touchdowns, 11 punts for 443 yards, 28 punt returns for 141 yards, and three kickoff returns for 23 yards. Tackles were not recorded as an official statistic during the time of his playing career.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders are saddened to learn of the passing of Rider great Dale West, who proudly represented his home province both on and off the football field,” the team wrote in a statement.

“The organization extends its deepest condolences to Dale’s wife, Joan, his children Rae, Kelly, Ryan and Kim, and all who knew and loved him. His legacy as a Rider and as a proud Saskatchewan athlete will not be forgotten.”

West was inducted into the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in 1989, and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Plaza of Honour in 1997.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened training camp on May 10. Saskatchewan will play its first preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 18 and second preseason game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, May 23. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 13.

Saskatchewan recently selected Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with Tevaughn Campbell. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman James Vaughters and returner James Letcher Jr.

In 2025, the Roughriders finished first in the West Division standings with a 12-6 record. The team went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, marking the club’s first championship in 12 years.