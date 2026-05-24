Toronto Argonauts open preseason with win against rival Hamilton & five other thoughts

Photo courtesy: Toronto Argonauts.

The Mike Miller era of Toronto Argonauts football opened up with a 20-10 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Chad Kelly’s first game action since 2024

Entering the 2026 CFL season, one of the biggest questions for Argos fans and the league at large was how would franchise quarterback Chad Kelly look in his first game action since suffering a gruesome leg injury in the 2024 East Final? The early answer was uneven.

Kelly completed three-of seven passes for 29 yards and added 24 rushing yards, while playing two series in a heavy Hamilton downpour which likely limited what Toronto wanted to see. Kelly, however, seemed excited when asked about his first game action in one year, six months and 14 days.

“It feels good to be out there with the guys, having fun,” Kelly told TSN. “Obviously, the weather is a little damp out here; it’s good to get hit, throw some balls, complete something, and be able to run the ball. We’re trying to get better each and every day we’re out here.”

The one moment that raised questions about Kelly was whether he was fully mentally ready when he scrambled, and former teammate, star linebacker Wynton McManis came in for the hit. Kelly appeared to brace for contact on the play. He was asked about going up against his former teammate.

“We’re all trying to get better each and every day,” Kelly said.

Defensive concerns

Like much of last season, the Argonauts defence in stretches looked like the same unit that too often let games slip away or relied on offensive explosions to win in 2025.

For large portions of this game, it appeared that the 2025 defence carried over into 2026, as Toronto surrendered 147 rushing yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Hamilton’s Larry Rountree III and 125 passing yards on a truly miserable day for both teams. The defence wasn’t necessarily blown out; however, the unit did reinforce concerns that there is still work to do before it can be trusted to carry the team in tight games.

Who will be RB1?

Ever since running backs coach Ka’Deem Carey was cut from training camp last year, the Argos running back position has been a revolving door without a consistent option capable of carrying a full workload.

The first name on the depth chart, Qualan Jones, was underwhelming with four carries for five yards. The two backs who stood out were Peyton Logan, who entered the game as the fifth man on the depth chart, and Sam Hicks, the fourth man.

Hicks logged five attempts for 25 yards, but most significantly, he scored both of the Argonauts’ touchdowns on the day. Logan, meanwhile, was more efficient with three carries for 31 yards, including a 14-yard rush.

It will be interesting to see as the next week goes along who becomes the RB1 for Toronto’s offence in 2026, hopefully, we know sooner rather than later.

Special team not so special moments

Much like the defence showed concerning moments, the Argonauts special teams were lucky not to be the reason the team lost.

A 111-yard missed field goal return touchdown by Mario Alford was nullified by an illegal block by Hamilton’s Quavian White, masking what could have been a devastating play and a potential turning point early in the game.

Later, Xavier Malone’s 41-yard return also had Argonauts fans pausing in concern. As noted, the weather probably didn’t do either team any favours, but these issues, even in a win, are sure to raise eyebrows as this Argonauts team looks to right the ship after an abysmal 2025.

What’s next

As the 2026 Toronto Argonauts squad begins to take shape, attention is turning to final roster cuts, which are expected Saturday. Many of the lingering questions, including whether we’ll see Kelly again this preseason and who will take hold of the starting running back position should be answered in the days ahead.

The answers should come this week, Friday night at Alumni Stadium at the University of Guelph, the home of 3DownNation’s own Justin Dunk. There, the Argonauts will take the field for their preseason finale, hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who will make the trek up Highway 6 to face the Argonauts. The game will serve as a final audition for bubble players, a chance for coaches to evaluate the roster in live action, and a preview of what this Argos team might look like when the regular season officially begins.