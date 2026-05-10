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The CFL’s highest-paid defensive backs in 2026

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks.

The CFL is a passing league, which means every successful team needs a solid secondary. Be it at strong-side linebacker, cornerback, halfback, or safety, ballhawks who can generate big plays and takeaways are always worth the investment.

Today’s we’re breaking down the top 10 highest-paid defensive backs in the Canadian Football League.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group over the coming days. We’ve already covered quarterbacksrunning backsfullbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and linebackers.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players

1) Tyrell Ford, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $230,000*
Maximum value: $236,000*

The Niagara Falls, Ont. native received a $55,000 signing bonus in October to extend with the Elks through 2027. Though it appears these funds counted against the salary cap in 2025, we’ve included them here to provide a fair comparison to other defensive backs around the league. Ford will also earn $140,000 in salary, $20,000 in marketing, $15,000 in housing, and up to $6,000 in awards incentives.

T-2) Stavros Katsantonis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $200,000
Maximum value: $205,000

The Bakersfield Bandit got a $50,000 signing bonus to sign a three-year contract extension with the Tiger-Cats after earning his first All-CFL selection in 2025. The 29-year-old will also earn $180,580 in salary, $20,000 in marketing, $15,420 in housing, $6,000 in travel, and up to $5,000 in awards incentives.

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

T-2) Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $200,000
Maximum value: $205,000

The All-CFL selection and Grey Cup champion cashed a $50,000 signing bonus to return to the Roughriders for 2026. The 32-year-old will also make $121,200 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $7,500 in marketing, $6,000 in travel, and up to $5,000 in awards incentives.

4) Adarius Pickett, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $190,300
Maximum value: $201,300

The veteran strong-side linebacker got $80,000 to rejoin the Argonauts after a two-year stint with Ottawa. The three-time All-East Division selection will also collect $85,000 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, and up to $11,000 in awards incentives.

T-5) Evan Holm, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $180,000
Maximum value: $186,000

The 28-year-old earned his first All-CFL selection in 2025 and capitalized with a new contract that has him in the upper echelon of earners at his position. Holm has already collected a $71,700 signing bonus and will make another $80,000 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, $3,000 in travel, and up to $6,000 in awards incentives.

T-5) Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Hard money: $180,000
Maximum value: $185,000

The Montreal native got a $55,000 signing bonus to commit to Winnipeg for two more seasons, where he’s the CFL’s only Canadian starter at strong-side linebacker. Kramdi will also earn $94,700 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, $5,000 in travel, and up to $5,000 in awards incentives.

7) Deatrick Nichols, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $175,000
Maximum value: $182,000

The three-time All-West Division selection got a $60,000 signing bonus to return for a sixth season in Bomberland. The longtime boundary halfback will also make $90,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, and up to $7,000 in awards incentives.

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

8) Jamal Peters, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $172,500
Maximum value: $177,500

The two-time All-CFL cornerback got a $45,000 signing bonus to commit to Steeltown for two more years. Peters will also make $100,080 in salary, $15,420 in housing, $7,000 in marketing, $5,000 in travel, and up to $5,000 in awards incentives.

9) C.J. Reavis, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $160,000
Maximum value: $166,000

The two-time All-CFL strong-side linebacker got a $55,000 signing bonus to join Ottawa in free agency after helping Saskatchewan win the Grey Cup. The 30-year-old will also receive $77,100 in salary, $15,400 in housing, $7,500 in marketing, $5,000 in travel, and up to $6,000 in awards incentives.

10) Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $159,200
Maximum value: $165,200+

The league’s former Most Outstanding Defensive Player collected a $39,000 signing bonus to return for a sixth season in Riderville. The 31-year-old will also earn $96,800 in salary, $15,400 in housing, $5,000 in marketing, $3,000 in travel, $6,000 in awards incentives, and an extra $100 or $200 each time he makes a special teams tackle or interception.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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