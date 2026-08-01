‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have long boasted one of the best home-field advantages in professional football, but that hasn’t been the case in 2026.

Thursday night’s 35-19 loss at the hands of the B.C. Lions marked the team’s fourth defeat at Princess Auto Stadium this season, dropping them to 1-4 overall at home. That type of ineffectiveness in the once-friendly confines of their own venue has left veteran defensive end Willie Jefferson in disbelief.

“This is crazy for us to play like this at home in front of our home fans,” he told reporters post-game. “All the support that we’re getting from our fans, the consistency of them showing up and making noise and all this stuff for us. You can tell we have glimpses of positivity, of us playing Winnipeg football — offence, defence, special teams. Offence moving the ball, defence stopping them on first down and second down, getting off the field, having good special teams play, and then it gets to the fourth quarter, and it just goes out the window.”

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Winnipeg has been the CFL’s leader in attendance since 2022, peaking last season with an average of 32,343. The Bombers sold out every single home game in 2025, part of a streak of 16 consecutive sellouts that ended on July 10. Ironically, that game marked Winnipeg’s only home victory of the current campaign, though technically they were listed as the visitors against the nomadic Toronto Argonauts.

Winning has almost been taken for granted in the city. In fact, the team has posted a winning record at home in every season since 2016, when they finished 4-5 at the then-named Investors Group Field. In the eight campaigns between that campaign and this one, the Bombers have collectively gone 56-14. That includes a 7-2 home record last year.

“Our fans are unbelievable. They are so loud, passionate, educated. I always say educated — they know when to do what or what to do when,” head coach Mike O’Shea said, unable or unwilling to put his finger on the cause of the current home slide. “But we’re just not playing well. Whether we’re here or on the road, we’re not playing well enough.”

The franchise’s latest result in front of friendly faces wasn’t just a defeat; it was an embarrassing upset. The Lions entered as the last-place team in the West Division, and without the services of star quarterback Nathan Rourke or starting running back James Butler.

Rather than beat down on rookie quarterback Kaidon Salter in his first career start, Winnipeg routinely let him slip through their fingertips in the running game. Once big-bodied running back Zander Horvath got involved in the fourth quarter, the wheels really came off. B.C. rushed for a team-record 377 total yards, scoring 22 unanswered points in the final five minutes.

“We had them. We knew where they wanted to go with the ball, how they wanted to get to it, and then the communication got lost somewhere in the mix, and we just couldn’t finish,” Jefferson said.

“It wasn’t good enough. Offence, defence, special teams; it wasn’t good enough. Second half came out — couldn’t do it. Got to be better.”

O’Shea declined to provide a simple explanation for his team’s failure against the run, choosing to take a more nuanced perspective.

“I think the easy answer, having been out there, anytime those massive runs take place, you’ve got more than one error. It’s not a one-on-one miss. It’s usually a combination of two, probably three errors, or a missed tackle and a couple errors,” he said. “Those big runs, especially near the end, we’re just not where we’re supposed to be. A combination, I imagine, of guys being tired near the end and also trying too hard, which is a bad combination.”

The Bombers’ smallest crowd since July 2024 was on hand to witness their public humiliation, with just 31,509 fans in attendance. While that still dwarfs a great turnout at most other stadiums, the slight downward tick reflects a meaningful decline for Winnipeg on the field as well.

Though ironically undefeated on the road, O’Shea’s team sit at .500 through eight games and has now lost two straight. Among their four victories are an overtime shootout win against the woeful Redblacks, and a snore-inducing escape against the Ticats in a game where both teams lost their starting quarterbacks. Backup Dru Brown has not played well for the team in three weeks and finished the latest loss on the sidelines with a lower back injury.

Mercifully, Winnipeg is set for a bye in Week 10, which could facilitate the return of franchise QB Zach Collaros. O’Shea made clear that his team could benefit from the reprieve, but only if they approach it the right way.

“Honestly, they do need to get some rest. They need a little bit of mental rest. We had five games here in July, three on short weeks, two on really short weeks, so they need to give themselves a bit of a mental break,” he said. “But they need to then physically get after it and make sure they come back in good shape. It’s a long bye week. We can’t just rest. That would be a recipe for disaster.”

Jefferson echoed that warning, insisting that the team can return to their former home glory.

“We’ve just got to keep coming in and chopping wood,” he said. “It’s a good team, a resilient team. We’ve got some good players on all three phases. We’ve just got to come in and fix it and get it together.”

The Bombers (4-4) will return to Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, August 14, where they’ll host the Ottawa Redblacks.