Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without at least one major star on each side of the ball for their rematch with the Edmonton Elks and beyond.

Running back A.J. Ouellette and defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. have both been placed on the six-game injured list due to knee injuries. Both players have already missed time this season due to other injuries.

Over four regular-season games this year, Ouellette has rushed for 288 yards and caught four passes for 30 yards. He went down after his leg was twisted awkwardly in the third quarter of last week’s loss to Edmonton, though head coach Corey Mace indicated that the injury was not believed to be long-term. He described the 31-year-old as “week-to-week,” though the six-game designation suggests Saskatchewan believes an absence of that length is possible.

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Rookie Quali Conley will take back over as the starter after previously replacing Ouellette in two games this season. The 23-year-old rushed for 107 yards, caught three passes for 17 yards, and scored one touchdown in those contests.

Milligan is back on the injured list after making a brief return to the lineup last week. The former Most Outstanding Defensive Player has appeared in just two games this season and has been forced to exit both times, recording two tackles. The two-time All-CFL selection has made 217 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, 14 interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one touchdown over 54 career regular-season CFL games with the Roughriders.

National defensive back Jonathan Edouard will step back into the starting role at boundary halfback, having made seven defensive tackles and seven special teams tackles in five games for Saskatchewan. American James Burgess Jr. will dress as insurance.

The Riders will also be missing starting left guard Zack Fry with a knee injury, though he has been placed on the one-game injured list. Daniel Johnson will step into the first unit, while rookie Erik Andersen dresses as the sixth man.

Saturday’s game marks the Rider debuts of Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga and American defensive end Derick Roberson, who was a star in the UFL. American defensive lineman Jaylen Pate and Canadian defensive lineman Liam Hoskins have been demoted to the practice roster to make room.

Notably, Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus is listed as a game-time decision after being unable to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a foot injury. In six games this season, the reigning Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian has made 31 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns. Daniel Wiebe and D’Sean Mimbs are both dressed to replace him if required.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) will visit the Edmonton Elks (6-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 1, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Regina this past week, where Vincent Blanchard kicked a walk-off 57-yard game-winning field goal.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.