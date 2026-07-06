Bo Levi Mitchell vows to return for Hamilton Tiger-Cats ‘ASAP’

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Though the extent of his injury remains unclear, Bo Levi Mitchell has vowed to return for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as soon as possible.

“To my brothers, thanks for battling with me and showing up at the hospital last night. I will do everything I can to be back on that field with y’all ASAP,” he wrote in a statement on Monday morning.

“To the fans and CFL, thank you for being a part of the best game there is. We have something special in Hamilton and this doesn’t change that, and thank you for all the well wishes. To my family, thank you for being the best support system a person could ask for. I love you all.”

3:00 ↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily 3DownNation Newsletter Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → Free. Unsubscribe anytime. By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The 36-year-old was carted off the field early in the third quarter of his team’s 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Mitchell’s left foot appeared to get caught under defensive lineman Jake Ceresna during a sack, with the injury appearing to impact his ankle area.

The veteran quarterback received a standing ovation from the crowd in Hamilton as he left the field, raising his fist to the fans and offering a thumbs up.

Head coach Scott Milanovich didn’t have an update on Mitchell’s status after the game.

“Hopefully, Bo will be alright and he’ll be back,” said Milanovich. “If he is out for a while, I feel for Bo the person. He’s been on a tear, he’s looked the best I’ve ever seen him play, and I think he is — or was, depending on the situation — poised to have just a monster year. Hopefully, he’ll be back, but if he’s not, we’ll have to pick up the pieces.”

Mitchell completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 228 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. Through four regular-season games in 2026, the native of Katy, Texas has thrown for 1,107 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) on Sunday, July 12 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance, while the Roughriders beat the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 27-22.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.