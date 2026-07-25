Connect with us

Edmonton Elks

Mark Kilam dedicates Edmonton Elks’ victory to ‘CFL schedule makers’ after trio of short weeks

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks.

Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam has turned his franchise around with a 6-1 start to the 2026 season, but the CFL head office hasn’t made that an easy task.

Following Thursday’s 36-34 win over Saskatchewan, the 47-year-old made his feelings known.

“That one was for the CFL schedule makers,” he said, responding to an unrelated question. “That’s our third short week in seven games, and we won them all. That’s what it is. I can’t even remember what your question was, but as soon as you said that, I wanted to make sure I fit that into this interview.”

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The 2026 CFL season has presented unique challenges for several franchises, as the league was forced to adapt to the B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts being evicted from their home stadiums. The Elks have borne the brunt of that as much as any team, with a number of tight turnarounds.

In Week 4, Edmonton upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 23-18 on the road on just five days’ rest. They repeated the feat in Week 6, albeit in a 40-17 romp at home against the woeful Ottawa Redblacks. Week 8’s win in Saskatchewan came with an additional day of rest, six days instead of five, but still less than a full week.

The Bombers and Riders were both coming off bye weeks in their matchups with the Elks, intensifying the rest discrepancy between the two teams. The Green and Gold also defeated the B.C. Lions after a bye week, further proving their ability to win at a disadvantage.

“There’s no quit in this football team. They play with heart. They play for each other. They play tough,” Kilam said. “Some bad sh** happened there at the end of the game, and we found a way to overcome it. Full credit to Saskatchewan; that’s a good football team. That was two heavyweights going at it, and we were fortunate to make the plays at the end.”

The Elks took a 33-28 lead in the fourth quarter, but allowed Saskatchewan back in front due to a comedy of errors. Cody Fajardo hit the crossbar on a two-point conversion attempt and coughed up an unforced fumble deep in his own territory, Cole Snyder was stuffed on a QB sneak in his own end, and a holding penalty on the final kickoff pinned the team at their own eight-yard line down 34-33.

None of it would matter, as Edmonton mounted a nine-play, 52-yard drive to set up Vincent Blanchard for a game-winning field goal. The Laval product stroked it through from 57 yards out with zeroes on the clock, putting the Elks in sole control of first place in the West Division.

“We talked about it all week. We thought it was going to come down to the last possession, so that’s why we tried to stress that. We knew it was going to take 60 minutes to beat them. At halftime, we reiterated it,” Kilam said. “It was a battle. It was a battle right to the end. Credit them for fighting, and then credit our guys for making one more play.”

Edmonton will play on a short week three more times this season — Week 12, Week 15, and Week 19 — though just one of those matchups is on a five-day break. They do not play another opponent coming off a bye in 2026.

The Elks (6-1) will now get a few extra days of rest before a rematch with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) on Saturday, August 1. Kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium is slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Today's Game Saturday, July 25

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Cody Fajardo fillets Saskatchewan Roughriders as Elks win West Division showdown (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers crushed by Calgary Stampeders (& nine other thoughts)

JC Abbott

‘I don’t know who we are right now’: Brady Oliveira concerned Winnipeg Blue Bombers lack offensive identity

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: bettors beware potential traps in Week 8

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions owner Amar Doman interested in purchasing BC Place from province

BC Place

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions don’t share NFL players’ complaints over grass removal from World Cup stadiums

Edmonton Elks

Mark Kilam dedicates Edmonton Elks’ victory to ‘CFL schedule makers’ after trio of short weeks

Edmonton Elks

Cody Fajardo ‘looking forward to the crossbars moving’ after another Mosaic Stadium doink

A football player wearing a black and yellow Tiger-Cats jersey with the number 5 walks on the field, accompanied by a coach holding a football.

Calgary Stampeders

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: bettors beware potential traps in Week 8

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 8

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Samuel Emilus, Trevor Harris rue touchdowns that should have been in Riders’ loss to Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Cody Fajardo fillets Saskatchewan Roughriders as Elks win West Division showdown (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘I don’t know who we are right now’: Brady Oliveira concerned Winnipeg Blue Bombers lack offensive identity

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers crushed by Calgary Stampeders (& nine other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Brayden Swartout against Alouettes

Jevoni Robinson

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ottawa Redblacks acquire Jevoni Robinson from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Nolan Ulm

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make seven changes, will start Nolan Ulm against Lions

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts rule out Lirim Hajrullahu in B.C. for non-injury-related reason

Habakkuk Baldonado

Ottawa Redblacks

Redblacks’ Habakkuk Baldonado incurs third fine for conduct against Elks, six others disciplined

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Ottawa Redblacks ‘fighting our ass off for our jobs’

Montreal Alouettes

DeVonte Dedmon to make Montreal Alouettes debut against Tiger-Cats

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes add two-time national champion, return specialist Mekhi Mews

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

B.C. Lions

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes release kicker Lewis Ward

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell undergoes ankle surgery, Hamilton Tiger-Cats expect ‘full recovery’

Cory McDiarmid

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions fire special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dru Brown addresses Ottawa Redblacks departure, defends arm strength

Ottawa Redblacks

‘It’s just beyond me’: Ryan Dinwiddie unloads on Ottawa Redblacks for poor ‘football intelligence’

Ottawa Redblacks

Grudge match confirmed: Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting Dru Brown against Ottawa Redblacks

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders suffer setback

Ajou Ajou

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with Ajou Ajou after CFL reinstatement

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Jake Dolegala against Saskatchewan

Ottawa Redblacks

‘If that happens again, he won’t be here’: Ryan Dinwiddie rips Redblacks punter for missed tackle

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell vows to return for Hamilton Tiger-Cats ‘ASAP’

A football player in a light blue uniform with the number 12 prepares to throw the ball during a game.

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Toronto Argonauts get exposed

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place returner James Letcher Jr. on six-game injured list

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories