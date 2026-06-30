Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with Ajou Ajou after CFL reinstatement

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to terms on a contract with Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. TSN’s Dave Naylor was first to report the news.

The six-foot-three, 218-pound target was reinstated by the CFL on Tuesday after he met the conditions outlined by the league following his violation of the CFL’s gender-based violence and harassment policy.

In April, a third-party investigation determined the 24-year-old made what the league termed “aggressive and unwelcome physical contact” with multiple women at a Regina restaurant. The alleged incident occurred shortly after the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the Grey Cup.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Ajou’s reinstatement was contingent upon the completion of 15 mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert, a psychological assessment by another independent expert, and a meeting with CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The Roughriders released Ajou immediately after the suspension was handed down, making him free to sign with any team. He will need to serve a six-game suspension before he’s eligible to dress for a game with the Stampeders.

Ajou was selected by Saskatchewan in the seventh round of the 2024 CFL Draft and played 12 regular-season games as a rookie, making 20 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

The native of Brooks, Alta. signed a contract with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts that offseason, but was released before returning to Saskatchewan. He played eight regular-season games in 2025, recording 22 catches for 212 yards. Ajou also started in the Grey Cup, making two catches for 13 yards.

In its release on Tuesday, the CFL indicated that Ajou will face stricter consequences for any future violations of its gender-based violence and harassment policy, including a possible lifetime ban.

The Calgary Stampeders (1-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-1) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 2 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 40-34 upset victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Stampeders beat the B.C. Lions in Kelowna by a score of 41-33.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 770 CHQR in Calgary.