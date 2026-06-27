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Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks without All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis versus Alouettes

Eugene Lewis
Photo courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks have made nine changes to their lineup ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Montreal Alouettes, highlighted by the loss of a superstar receiver.

Eugene Lewis has been placed on the one-game injured list after being limited in practice this week with a shoulder issue. Through two games, the 33-year-old has made seven catches for 95 yards. The three-time All-CFL target originally joined the Redblacks last season, making 75 catches for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns.

Binjimen Victor, who recorded 32 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown with the Edmonton Elks last year, will make his Redblacks debut in place of Lewis.

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Ottawa has also made changes to their offensive line, following the release of American right tackle Martez Ivey. Canadian Zack Pelehos will step in as the starter, while rookie draft pick Alassane Diouf dresses for the first time as a seventh option. Quarterback Jake Maier will have a pair of new backups as well, with Bryson Barnes and Nick Vattiato drawing in after Dru Brown was traded and Max Duggan released. Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been signed, but isn’t expected to report until next week.

Defensively, starting safety Alonzo Addae has been placed on the one-game injured list with a head injury. Scott Hutter, who notched two interceptions last week, will replace him. Amari Henderson makes his return to the lineup after a stint on the injured list and replaces Jeremy Lucien at field halfback, sending Shadwell Nkuba II back to the practice roster.

Major alterations have been made to the team’s linebacking depth, as Canadian Lucas Cormier (oblique) and American special teams ace Brian Cole II (head) will spend this week on the one-game injured list. Rookie Jamie Pettway has also been demoted to the practice roster. Dressing in their places are former Argos linebacker Aaron Casey, defensive back Matt Barnes, and defensive ends Charlie Parks and Jessie Evans.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (2-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Sunday, June 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks lost 44-24 to the Toronto Argonauts last week, while the Alouettes lost to the Edmonton Elks in overtime.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

Graphic courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks

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