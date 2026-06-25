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3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 4

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Week 4 in the Canadian Football League is finally upon us, bringing with it the first four-game, four-day slate of the campaign.

We’ve three divisional games, a battle of winless squads, and an Argonauts “home game” in Regina. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

We have nine contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

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Thursday, June 25: Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-2.5) at 8:30 p.m. EDT

The Edmonton Elks are 2-0 for the first time since 2019, as Justin Rankin is well on his way to becoming the first player in CFL history to rush and receive for 1,000 yards in the same season. The Blue Bombers spent their bye week licking their wounds from a home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which saw Larry Rountree III light them up for 124 yards along the ground. Former All-CFL linebacker Nick Anderson will not play for Edmonton due to a hamstring injury, while Dru Brown will not dress for Winnipeg after being acquired via trade from the Ottawa Redblacks.

ABBOTT: Picking Edmonton has been a fool’s errand for years, but I’m ready to get hurt again.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: You never bet against a heater and Justin Rankin is as hot as they come.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: I know Edmonton is 2-0, but this game screams get-right for the Blue Bombers.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: Thanks to Justin Rankin’s heroics, the Elks start 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Edmonton on a short week facing a team coming off a bye? It’ll be a fight, but the home will have more gas in the tank.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks are rolling right now, but the Winnipeg bye week should make things tighter.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: The Blue Bombers can’t lose two-straight home games, right?

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: The Blue Bombers are coming off a bye and get the Elks on a short week. Cody is in “eff you, just watch” mode, though.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: My gut is telling me Winnipeg coming off a bye at home should win, but my eyes and brain are buying into what the Elks are selling.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 8, Winnipeg 1.

Friday, June 26: Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-4.5) at 9:00 p.m. EDT

This is being billed as an Argonauts home game, but let’s not insult anyone’s intelligence: the Roughriders are the home team for all intents and purposes. The Argonauts blasted the Ottawa Redblacks last week as Chad Kelly had his second-straight 400-yard game, while the Roughriders improved to 2-0 thanks to a dominant performance from Kian Schaffer-Baker. Saskatchewan running back A.J. Ouellette did not practice this week and has been listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury.

ABBOTT: The Riders are banged up and poised for an emotional letdown.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: The Riders barely held on for victory last week, and Toronto is improved. Look for Saskatchewan to start strong and give up some garbage points.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Toronto.

BORDIGNON: The Riders have been finding ways to win football games, but the spread is too wide seeing how the Argonauts have looked so far. Take the over.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: I like the defending Grey Cup champions to stay undefeated with a big “road” win.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GASSON: The Riders defence should be the difference in this game but I expect a lot of points.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Every great team loses one once in a while. The Argos offence looks dangerous and the Riders haven’t been playing complete games.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: The Argonauts look much improved but the Roughriders are still the better team.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: Saskatchewan at home is a tough challenge for anyone. This is the best defence Kelly has had to see yet.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The spread scares me a bit, but the Riders are the better team and they should take care of this one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 7, Toronto 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 5, Saskatchewan 4.

Saturday, June 27: Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Lions (-2.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

This will be the first of two games at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, where the Lions are playing due to their displacement from BC Place Stadium amid the World Cup. Both of these teams are 0-2 but the circumstance are far different as Calgary suffered close, respectable defeats to Winnipeg and Saskatchewan, while the Lions are coming off a blowout loss to the Tiger-Cats. B.C. is badly beat up at the receiver position, as Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis have missed time in practice.

ABBOTT: The Apple Bowl will be popping, but how could you pick B.C. right now?

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: B.C. has no one to catch the ball, and their defence can’t get stops. This spread is an insult.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice? Shame on me. I won’t be fooled a third time.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: How are the Lions possibly favoured here? Even if they’re a bit healthier than last week, it still won’t be enough.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: I’m just going to go against the grain here for fun. The Lions will eventually figure it out.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: B.C. is in all sort of troubles early on. I don’t see how they can win one.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: Given the state of B.C.’s defence, the Stampeders shouldn’t be the underdog here.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: The Lions’ secondary and receiving corps are still struggling with play or injuries.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: It’s hard to believe that one of these teams will be 0-3 after this. That team will be the Lions with injuries slowing them down going into this playoff rematch.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 8, Calgary 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 8, Calgary 1.

Sunday, June 28: Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes (-8.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Redblacks suffered a 20-point blowout loss last week against Ryan Dinwiddie’s old team, raising questions about whether or not they can compete in the East Division. Montreal suffered its first loss of the season in overtime to the Edmonton Elks last week, blowing a 13-point first-half lead in the process. All-CFL linebacker Tyrice Beverette was a full participant in practice with the Alouettes on Wednesday after missing last game with a neck injury.

ABBOTT: I’d suggest a moment of silence for the Redblacks, but their offence is quiet enough as it is.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: Maybe before this game, reach out to the Redblacks fan in your life and remind them that nothing bad lasts forever.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: Good teams win, great teams cover — and Ottawa ain’t either right now.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: The Alouettes are simply playing better football, and will be ticked off after last week’s overtime loss in Edmonton. With that said, I don’t think it’ll be a blowout.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Tough times continue in the nation’s capital but that’s a big spread.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes will respond from last week’s loss, but it will be tighter than the spread.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: This spread is really wide, but so is the gap between these teams.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: Alexander gets back to his winning ways. Ottawa is building but not ready for Als quite yet.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: That’s a big spread, but this is going to be a very motivated Montreal side going against an Ottawa team they’re simply better than.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 9, Ottawa 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 6, Ottawa 3.

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 8-2
GASSON — 7-3
HERRERA-VERGARA — 7-3
HODGE — 7-3
HOSKINS — 5-5
KLEIN — 5-5
BALLANTINE — 4-6
BORDIGNON — 4-6
FILOSO — 4-6

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 7-3
GASSON — 7-3
HERRERA-VERGARA — 7-3
HODGE — 7-3
BORDIGNON — 5-5
KLEIN — 5-5
BALLANTINE — 4-6
HOSKINS — 4-6
FILOSO — 3-7

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