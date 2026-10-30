Official: Dru Brown to start East Semi-Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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It’s official: Dru Brown will start at quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Semi-Final on Saturday. The team unveiled its depth chart on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old took first-team reps in practice this week, as Zach Collaros was mostly a non-participant due to a ribs injury.

Last week, Brown completed 11-of-11 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a relief effort to lead the Blue Bombers to a 34-10 victory over the B.C. Lions. The victory clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The native of Palo Alto, Calif. made six starts during the regular-season, posting a 2-4 record. He completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,687 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Two of Brown’s starts came against in the Argonauts, and he threw for 532 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions against the Double Blue, going 1-1.

After not participating in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, Collaros was a limited participant in a closed practice on Thursday. He was officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game at BMO Field but will not dress as he’s been moved to the one-game injured list.

Winnipeg has made only one change to the starting lineup, as Jonathan Moxey will start at field-side cornerback over Trey Vaval. Moxey made 11 starts at the position this year, recording 18 defensive tackles, one special teams tackles, seven pass knockdowns, and one interception.

The Blue Bombers have also listed receiver Nic Demski as a game-time decision. After being a full participant in practice on Tuesday, he was a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday. The 32-year-old caught 66 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-9) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (9-9) for the East Semi-Final at BMO Field on Saturday, October 31 with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular-season and split the meetings 1-1.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1050 in Toronto.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

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