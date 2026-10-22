Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

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With nothing left to play for in the East Division standings, the Toronto Argonauts have overhauled their roster for Friday night’s game against the Montreal Alouettes. The team issued its official depth chart on Thursday morning.

Tucker Horn will start at quarterback. The 26-year-old saw limited playing time as a rookie in 2025, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 53 yards and one interception. This will be his first career CFL start, and his first action of 2026.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound passer played five collegiate seasons at Trinity University, an NCAA Division III school located in Texas. Horn completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 8,996 yards, 97 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions over 42 games, finishing his tenure as the school’s all-time leader in completion percentage and QB efficiency rating. He also ranks third in total touchdowns, passing yards, completions, and attempts.

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Luis Perez, who signed with the Argonauts in September after extensive time in various spring leagues, is listed as the backup behind Horn, while Nick Arbuckle is the third-stringer. As previously announced, Chad Kelly will not play due to a knee injury he sustained this past week.

Damonte Coxie has been given the night off in the receiving corps, as Dymere Miller will start in his place. Miller has dressed for two regular-season games this year, recording three catches for 90 yards and one touchdown. The rest of Toronto’s starting receivers will all play.

The club has swapped out the interior of its offensive line, as Peter Nicastro and Dakoda Shepley have been moved to depth roles, while Ryan Hunter has been placed on the one-game injured list.

Chris Kolankowski, who was traded from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Boatmen in August, will start at centre, while Domenico Piazza will start at left guard, and Frank Vreugdenhil will start at right guard. Piazza made two starts at centre earlier this season, while Vreugdenhil has dressed for 11 games in a depth role.

Defensive tackles Ralph Holley and Soane Toia will not play this week, with Denzel Daxon and Paris Shand taking over the starting spots. This will be Daxon’s first career regular-season CFL game, while Shand has tallied 10 defensive tackles and one sack over 15 games in a depth role this year.

Toronto’s entire linebacking corps has been swapped out, as Alex Teubner has moved to safety and Isaac Darkangelo and Adarius Pickett will not dress. Derek Slywka is taking over at weak-side linebacker for Teubner, who will start at safety in place of Bubba Bolden. Canadian rookie Darius McKenzie is listed as the starter at middle linebacker, while Akili Arnold will start at weak-side linebacker.

Second-round 2026 CFL Draft pick Louis-Philippe Gauthier is listed as the starter at boundary cornerback in place of Benjie Franklin, who has been moved to a depth role. Dathan Hickey will start at field-side halfback in place of DaShaun Amos, who has come off the roster. The rest of the team’s secondary remains intact.

Janarion Grant has also been taken off the roster, and the Argonauts didn’t officially list a returner on their depth chart. Miller handled returns in spot duty earlier this season.

Other players who will not dress for the Double Blue include running backs Cam Porter and Isaiah Smith, defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and Ali Fayad, and linebacker Brian Harelimana.

The Toronto Argonauts (9-8) will host the Montreal Alouettes (13-4) at BMO Field on Friday, October 23 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Montreal is coming off a tight loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in which their top offensive players didn’t play, while the Boatmen lost a tight game to the previously winless Ottawa Redblacks.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.