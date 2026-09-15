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Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign UFL standout QB Luis Perez, two others

Luis Perez
Photo: Handout/UFL

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American quarterback Luis Perez, the team announced on Tuesday. The club placed him on their negotiation list in January.

The 32-year-old is known as ‘The Spring King’ for his experience in the Alliance of American Football, Xtreme Football League, United States Football League, and United Football League.

Perez most recently played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL. He completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 1,023 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2026.

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Over 24 career UFL starts, he has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 5,631 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

The native of San Diego, Calif. previously led the league in passing yards twice, won an XFL championship, and was named the MVP of the XFL’s Championship Game.

Perez played collegiately at East Texas A&M University where he threw for 8,327 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over two seasons as the team’s starter. In 2017, he won the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top player in NCAA Division II football, as well as a Division II National Championship.

The six-foot-three, 214-pound passer has had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers, though he never played an NFL regular-season game.

The Argonauts have also signed American defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine and American defensive back Yam Banks.

Goodwine spent the final two years of his collegiate career at the University of South Carolina. The six-foot-four, 278-pound defender made 46 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one pass knockdown over 25 games. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft but was waived in June.

Banks was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection at the University of South Alabama before transferring to Ole Miss in 2024. The five-foot-eleven, 210-pound defender played one season with the Rebels, and recorded 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass knockdowns.

The Toronto Argonauts (7-6) will host the Edmonton Elks (10-3) at BMO Field on Saturday, September 19 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Elks dominated the Calgary Stampeders in the annual Labour Day Classic rematch, while the Argonauts beat Ottawa thanks to a walk-off field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or TSN 1050 in Toronto.

Next Game Friday, September 18

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