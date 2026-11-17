Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have signed American linebacker Darnell Sankey to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2028. He was a pending free agent.

The B.C. Lions (10-8) were eliminated from postseason contention following a 28-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks in the West Final. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.